Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, October 13 Bryan Clark Oct 13, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmv=6?H@@5 b r=2C:?52 ` Wad\aa[ ad\a`[ `h\ad[ ad\`gXk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m(6DE6C? x@H2 r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr@?D@=2E:@?i |:DD@FC: '2==6J a $96?2?5@29 ` W`c\a`[ a`\`f[ `d\`aXk^AmkAmr@?D@=2E:@?i $96?2?5@29 a {@82?\|28?@=:2 _ Wa`\`h[ a`\`cXk^Am kAmr@?D@=2E:@?i $96?2?5@29 a &?56CH@@5 ` Wa`\`f[ `h\a`[ `f\`dXk^Am People are also reading… 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Clarinda swimmers go the distance to compete with Lewis Central Which Shenandoah HS graduating class can raise the most money Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa A lot to celebrate, except a win, Thursday for Shenandoah Volleyball Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Sidney named best in Class 1A at Clarinda Band Jamboree View highlights from Clarinda football's record-setting win Regional Volleyball Assignments State tennis, a conference title for Essex and a streak continues for Clarinda The top 10 small, large school volleyball teams in Western Iowa Sidney volleyball 2-3 at CAM, Clarinda volleyball 1-3 at Indianola Shenandoah boys, girls 3rd at WIC XC, Sandahl 2nd at Tarkio, Sidney VB into Corner semis Shenandoah to open WIC Volleyball Tournament Monday against AHSTW State experience gives Shenandoah's Hansen a memorable finish, Mather motivation for more kAmkDEC@?8mr@C?6C r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr@?D@=2E:@?i w2>3FC8 b tDD6I _ Wad\aa[ ad\a`[ ad\`hXk^AmkAm$6>:7:?2=i $:5?6J b uC6>@?E\|:==D ` Wad\h[ a_\ad[ ad\aa[ ag\aeXk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Kayden Hawley and Cooper Baumgart broke school records, Roger Williams was recognized for 40 years on the Clarinda football sideline and the C… Clarinda swimmers go the distance to compete with Lewis Central Clarinda juniors Ellie Carter and Bailey Neal swim in two cities, log long road miles and still find plenty to love about competing for Lewis Central Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Here are the latest Southwest Iowa volleyball rankings, including Clarinda at No. 4, compiled prior to Tuesday's matches. A lot to celebrate, except a win, Thursday for Shenandoah Volleyball Shenandoah volleyball celebrated their seniors and two career milestones Thursday but lost 3-0 to Underwood Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Here are the latest Southwest Iowa high school volleyball rankings, including Clarinda at No. 5 Watch Now: Related Video What is happening to Shohei Ohtani this Dodgers' postseason? The Biggest Week 5 Takeaways! The Eagles Are In Trouble, And The Bears Lose BIG In Green Bay The Biggest Week 5 Takeaways! The Eagles Are In Trouble, And The Bears Lose BIG In Green Bay Iowa: Punt Returns from Weekend of Oct 9, 2026 Iowa: Punt Returns from Weekend of Oct 9, 2026 Iowa: Defensive Touchdowns from Weekend of Oct 9, 2026 Iowa: Defensive Touchdowns from Weekend of Oct 9, 2026 Recommended for you