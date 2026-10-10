SATURDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Sidney volleyball 2-3 at CAM, Clarinda volleyball 1-3 at Indianola Bryan Clark Oct 10, 2026 Oct 10, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday TournamentkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mx?5:2?@=2 %@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mp>6D a r=2C:?52 _ Wa`\`_[ a`\`gXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 a v:=36CE _ Wa`\``[ a`\`bXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mv=6?H@@5 a r=2C:?52 _ Wae\ac[ ad\abXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8mq2==2C5 a r=2C:?52 ` Wad\`e[ aa\ad[ `d\hXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am People are also reading… Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Clarinda swimmers go the distance to compete with Lewis Central Which Shenandoah HS graduating class can raise the most money Essex's Sandahl wins Corner cross country title A lot to celebrate, except a win, Thursday for Shenandoah Volleyball Sells, Shen boys XC 3rd at loaded Cherokee meet, Clarinda VB earns reverse sweep win Sidney named best in Class 1A at Clarinda Band Jamboree Regional Volleyball Assignments View highlights from Clarinda football's record-setting win Clarinda FB stays in state rankings, Shenandoah XC just outside top 10 Southwest Iowa football rankings through Week 6 Sidney volleyball 2-3 at CAM, Clarinda volleyball 1-3 at Indianola State experience gives Shenandoah's Hansen a memorable finish, Mather motivation for more See the top finishers from the Corner XC meet kAm%96 r=2C:?52 G@==6J32== E62> >2?2865 ;FDE @?6 H:? :? 7@FC >2E496D $2EFC52J 2E E96 x?5:2?@=2 %@FC?2>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 r2C5:?2=D DE2CE65 @77 `\` :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Here are the latest Southwest Iowa volleyball rankings, including Clarinda at No. 4, compiled prior to Tuesday's matches. 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Kayden Hawley and Cooper Baumgart broke school records, Roger Williams was recognized for 40 years on the Clarinda football sideline and the C… Clarinda swimmers go the distance to compete with Lewis Central Clarinda juniors Ellie Carter and Bailey Neal swim in two cities, log long road miles and still find plenty to love about competing for Lewis Central Essex's Sandahl wins Corner cross country title Essex's Ella Sandahl won the Corner Conference cross country championship Tuesday in Malvern A lot to celebrate, except a win, Thursday for Shenandoah Volleyball Shenandoah volleyball celebrated their seniors and two career milestones Thursday but lost 3-0 to Underwood Watch Now: Related Video NFL Overreactions Week 5: NFC East tie, Marvin Harrison Jr. trade, Vikings still undefeated US LBM Coaches Poll: New No. 1 emerges as Manning, Texas fall to Oklahoma US LBM Coaches Poll: New No. 1 emerges as Manning, Texas fall to Oklahoma Texas coach Steve Sarkisian defends QB Arch Manning Texas coach Steve Sarkisian defends QB Arch Manning Georgia vs. Alabama Week 6 Preview and Predictions Georgia vs. Alabama Week 6 Preview and Predictions Recommended for you