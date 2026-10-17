Alert Top Story Football playoff pairings released Bryan Clark Oct 17, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark The Clarinda and Shenandoah football teams now know their first round playoff opponent.kAm%96 x@H2 w:89 $49@@= pE9=6E:4 pDD@4:2E:@? C6=62D65 7:CDE C@F?5 A2:C:?8D $2EFC52J[ ~4E] `f[ 7@C r=2DD6D ap 2?5 `p 2D H6== 2D p 2?5 g\!=2J6C]k^AmkAmr=2C:?52[ H9@ :D e\a 2?5 E96 D64@?5 D665 @FE @7 r=2DD ap s:DEC:4E g[ 9@DED !6==2 r9C:DE:2? 7@C E96 D64@?5 DEC2:89E J62C] %96 t28=6D 2C6 b\d 2?5 2C6 E96 }@] b D665 @FE @7 s:DEC:4E f] !6==2 r9C:DE:2? 92D H@? E9C66 DEC2:89E 2?5 FAD6E E96 r2C5:?2=D :? =2DE J62C‘D 7:CDE C@F?5] k^AmkAm$96?2?5@29[ H9@ :D c\c 2?5 E96 }@] b D665 @FE @7 r=2DD `p s:DEC:4E g[ EC2G6=D E@ s:DEC:4E f CF??6C\FA x?E6CDE2E6 bd[ H9@ :D e\a] k^Am People are also reading… Buttry runs wild, Mustangs win shootout, take momentum into playoffs Clarinda's King earns top 20 finish at Hawkeye 10 XC Sidney volleyball edged by East Mills in Corner Tourney final Sidney volleyball advances to Corner Tourney final, Shenandoah 2-1 in WIC consolation Clarinda volleyball looking to make final push 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa See 12 touchdowns from the Shenandoah/Tri-Center football game Watch highlights from the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament final Clarinda welcomes Japanese delegation as part of 30-year sister city celebration State tennis, a conference title for Essex and a streak continues for Clarinda The top 10 small, large school volleyball teams in Western Iowa Shenandoah boys, girls 3rd at WIC XC, Sandahl 2nd at Tarkio, Sidney VB into Corner semis Southwest Iowa's football Top 10 after Week 7 Football playoff pairings released kAm%96C6 :D ?@ D6E A=2J@77 3C24<6E J6E] p7E6C E96 7:CDE C@F?5 :D A=2J65 uC:52J[ D64@?5 C@F?5^BF2CE6C7:?2= A2:C:?8D H:== 36 C6=62D65 $2EFC52J >@C?:?8 3J E96 xw$pp]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Buttry runs wild, Mustangs win shootout, take momentum into playoffs Gabe Buttry nearly ran for 300 yards, leading the Shenandoah football team to a 54-49 win Friday at Tri-Center to wrap up the regular season Clarinda's King earns top 20 finish at Hawkeye 10 XC Clarinda cross country competed Friday morning at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet Sidney volleyball edged by East Mills in Corner Tourney final The Sidney volleyball team lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to East Mills Thursday in the Corner Conference Tournament final Sidney volleyball advances to Corner Tourney final, Shenandoah 2-1 in WIC consolation Check out how all four area volleyball teams fared Tuesday Clarinda volleyball looking to make final push The Clarinda volleyball team lost Tuesday to Glenwood as they look to find ways to earn the big wins down the stretch Watch Now: Related Video Dodgers Swept by the Brewers in Shocking NLCS Upset! 'Dodgers have legends, we had the hunger' - Brewers boss after NLCS triumph 'Dodgers have legends, we had the hunger' - Brewers boss after NLCS triumph The Science Behind Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clot Diagnosis The Science Behind Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clot Diagnosis Notre Dame is on UPSET ALERT vs. BYU in Week 7 Notre Dame is on UPSET ALERT vs. BYU in Week 7 Recommended for you