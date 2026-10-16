Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, October 16 Bryan Clark Oct 16, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mu@@E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 ca (@@5H2C5\vC2?86C `bk^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 dc %C:\r6?E6C chk^AmkAmq@J6C '2==6J dc $:5?6J gk^AmkAm$E2?E@?^tDD6I gd |6=496C\s2==2D aak^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D rC@DD r@F?ECJk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mw2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 |66E 2E pE=2?E:4k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Clarinda's King earns top 20 finish at Hawkeye 10 XC Buttry runs wild, Mustangs win shootout, take momentum into playoffs Sidney volleyball edged by East Mills in Corner Tourney final 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Clarinda volleyball looking to make final push Sidney volleyball advances to Corner Tourney final, Shenandoah 2-1 in WIC consolation Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Watch highlights from the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament final State tennis, a conference title for Essex and a streak continues for Clarinda The top 10 small, large school volleyball teams in Western Iowa Clarinda welcomes Japanese delegation as part of 30-year sister city celebration Shenandoah boys, girls 3rd at WIC XC, Sandahl 2nd at Tarkio, Sidney VB into Corner semis Southwest Iowa's football Top 10 after Week 7 Watch Clarinda volleyball highlights from a loss to Glenwood Sells, Mustangs into top 10 in state cross country rankings kAmr=2C:?52 }%$ \ y6??2 z:?8 7:?:D965 `hE9 E@ =625 E96 r2C5:?2=Dk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD rC@DD r@F?ECJk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 |66E 2E pE=2?E:4k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmf] r=2C:?52 `ge \ xD2:29 $E@85:== 7:?:D965 aa?5 E@ =625 E96 r2C5:?2=Dk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda's King earns top 20 finish at Hawkeye 10 XC Clarinda cross country competed Friday morning at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet Buttry runs wild, Mustangs win shootout, take momentum into playoffs Gabe Buttry nearly ran for 300 yards, leading the Shenandoah football team to a 54-49 win Friday at Tri-Center to wrap up the regular season Sidney volleyball edged by East Mills in Corner Tourney final The Sidney volleyball team lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to East Mills Thursday in the Corner Conference Tournament final 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Kayden Hawley and Cooper Baumgart broke school records, Roger Williams was recognized for 40 years on the Clarinda football sideline and the C… Clarinda volleyball looking to make final push The Clarinda volleyball team lost Tuesday to Glenwood as they look to find ways to earn the big wins down the stretch Watch Now: Related Video Dodgers Swept by the Brewers in Shocking NLCS Upset! 'Dodgers have legends, we had the hunger' - Brewers boss after NLCS triumph 'Dodgers have legends, we had the hunger' - Brewers boss after NLCS triumph The Science Behind Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clot Diagnosis The Science Behind Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clot Diagnosis Notre Dame is on UPSET ALERT vs. BYU in Week 7 Notre Dame is on UPSET ALERT vs. BYU in Week 7 Recommended for you