CRHC welcomes Urologist Dr. Christopher Corder to Specialty Clinic Bryan Clark Oct 14, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 CLARINDA REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Dr. Christopher J. Corder is a board-certified urologist and is coming to the Clarinda Regional Health Center specialty clinic in November.kAmsC] r@C56C 3C:?8D DA64:2=:K65 6IA6CE:D6 :? >6?’D 962=E9 2?5 FC@=@8:4 42C6[ 6IA2?5:?8 2446DD E@ D6CG:46D 7@C A2E:6?ED :? r=2C:?52 2?5 DFCC@F?5:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D]k^AmkAmsC] r@C56C DA64:2=:K6D :? E96 5:28?@D:D 2?5 EC62E>6?E @7 FC@=@8:4 4@?5:E:@?D[ H:E9 2 A2CE:4F=2C 7@4FD @? =@H E6DE@DE6C@?6[ E6DE@DE6C@?6 C6A=246>6?E E96C2AJ[ 6C64E:=6 5JD7F?4E:@? 2?5 AC@DE2E6 962=E9] w6 2=D@ AC@G:56D 86?6C2= FC@=@8:4 42C6[ 96=A:?8 A2E:6?ED 255C6DD FC:?2CJ 4@?46C?D 2?5 @E96C 4@?5:E:@?D 27764E:?8 E96:C @G6C2== 962=E9 2?5 BF2=:EJ @7 =:76]k^Am kAm“|6?’D 962=E9 :D 2? :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 @G6C2== H6==?6DD[ J6E >2?J >6? 56=2J D66<:?8 42C6 7@C 4@?5:E:@?D E92E 42? D:8?:7:42?E=J :>A24E E96:C BF2=:EJ @7 =:76[” rw#r r9:67 ~A6C2E:?8 ~77:46C p>J #@@A D2:5] “(6’C6 6I4:E65 E@ H6=4@>6 sC] r@C56C 2?5 AC@G:56 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 2446DD E@ DA64:2=:K65 42C6 2?5 EC62E>6?E @AE:@?D 4=@D6 E@ 9@>6]”k^Am People are also reading… 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Clarinda swimmers go the distance to compete with Lewis Central Which Shenandoah HS graduating class can raise the most money Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Sidney volleyball advances to Corner Tourney final, Shenandoah 2-1 in WIC consolation Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa A lot to celebrate, except a win, Thursday for Shenandoah Volleyball Clarinda volleyball looking to make final push Sidney named best in Class 1A at Clarinda Band Jamboree View highlights from Clarinda football's record-setting win Regional Volleyball Assignments State tennis, a conference title for Essex and a streak continues for Clarinda The top 10 small, large school volleyball teams in Western Iowa Sidney volleyball 2-3 at CAM, Clarinda volleyball 1-3 at Indianola State experience gives Shenandoah's Hansen a memorable finish, Mather motivation for more kAmsC] r@C56C 62C?65 9:D >65:42= 568C66 7C@> #FD9 &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 4@>A=6E65 9:D FC@=@8J C6D:56?4J 2E E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2 |65:42= r6?E6C] w6 :D 3@2C5 46CE:7:65 3J E96 p>6C:42? q@2C5 @7 &C@=@8J 2?5 D6CG6D 2D s:C64E@C @7 E96 |6?’D w62=E9 !C@8C2> 2E &C@w62=E9 !2CE?6CD]k^Am kAmsC] r@C56C H:== 368:? D66:?8 A2E:6?ED :? }@G6>36C] %@ =62C? >@C6 @C D4965F=6 2? 2AA@:?E>6?E[ 42== f`a\dca\gaba]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Which Shenandoah HS graduating class can raise the most money The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is wrapping up 2026 with a class challenge. Sidney named best in Class 1A at Clarinda Band Jamboree Results recap from Saturday's Clarinda Band Jamboree Fremont County Tourism Board preparing to award funding later this month The Fremont County Tourism Board is seeking proposals by Friday, Oct. 16, for projects to increase tourism within the county. Red Oak nursing home cited for violations after resident dies by suicide A Montgomery County nursing home has been cited by the state for violations related to a resident’s death by suicide. Watch Now: Related Video US Inflation Climbs To Four-Month High As Gas Prices Surge. US-Iran war: US consumer confidence slides amid rising costs US-Iran war: US consumer confidence slides amid rising costs MI5 chief warns UK faces unprecedented threats from Iran and Russia MI5 chief warns UK faces unprecedented threats from Iran and Russia White House press secretary Katie Zacharia appears to slip over 'president' and 'husband' White House press secretary Katie Zacharia appears to slip over 'president' and 'husband'