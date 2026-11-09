Alert Top Story Check out holiday events coming to Shenandoah Bryan Clark Nov 9, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several holiday-themed events from the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association are on the schedule for Shenandoah-area residents this year. The Night the Lights Come on is an annual tradition in Shenandoah and is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28. SHENANDOAH CHAMBER kAm%96 }:89E E96 {:89ED r@>6 @? :D D4965F=65 7@C $2EFC52J[ }@G] ag[ H:E9 6G6? >@C6 r9C:DE>2D 7F? A=2??65 7@C E9:D J62C’D 6G6?E]k^AmkAmw@=:52J 4C27ED 2?5 24E:G:E:6D 7@C 49:=5C6? H:== 36 2G2:=23=6[ 2=@?8 H:E9 4@DEF>65 r9C:DE>2D 492C24E6CD 5@H?E@H? 7@C 72>:=:6D E@ >66E 2?5 E2<6 A:4EFC6D H:E9]k^Am Carriage rides are an annual tradition in Shenandoah during The Night the Lights Come on event. Come see Saturday, Nov. 28. SHENANDOAH CHAMBER kAm%9@D6 :? 5@H?E@H? $96?2?5@29 E@ H2E49 E96 =:89ED 4@>6 @? 42? 2=D@ E2<6 A2CE :? 2 42CC:286 C:56 E9C@F89 5@H?E@H? $96?2?5@29[ H9:49 92D 364@>6 2 EC25:E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Pilot and passenger die in small plane crash near Hamburg Clarinda volleyball celebrates 21-win season, honors top performers at annual banquet What you need to know about Shenandoah adding high school soccer Shenandoah's new esports program already making history, state tournament next 9 from Shenandoah receive WIC Academic All-Conference award Shenandoah Cheerleaders 'hit zero' in competition debut Clarinda cheerleaders prepare for performances in Hawaii, Florida Shenandoah volleyball celebrates big strides, standout players at season-ending banquet Clarinda's Baumgart, Luzmoor earn all-district MVP honors What will Rob Sand do as Iowa governor? His record offers clues 3 area players reach state to highlight tennis season Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Green, Scamman earn all-conference recognition Shenandoah's O'Rourke runs personal best in 2nd state XC appearance 3 injured after pickup rear-ends horse and buggy in Ringgold County kAm%96 r92>36C 92D 3@@<65 EH@ 42CC:286D 7@C E9:D J62C’D 6G6?E[ E@ 96=A J@F DE2CE J@FC r9C:DE>2D D62D@?]k^Am Breakfast with Mrs. Claus is an annual tradition for Shenandoah-area youth. She'll be in town Saturday, Dec. 5. SHENANDOAH CHAMBER kAmqC62<72DE H:E9 |CD] r=2FD :D D6E 7@C $2EFC52J[ s64] d] %96 49:=5C6?’D 6G6?E :D 2 EC25:E:@? 7:==65 H:E9 3C62<72DE[ 4C27ED[ 4@@<:6 564@C2E:?8 2?5 DE@C:6D]k^Am Area youth can view a free kids' holiday movie Saturday, Dec. 19, at Legacy 3 Theaters in Shenandoah. SHENANDOAH CHAMBER kAmp 7C66 <:5D’ 9@=:52J >@G:6 H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 2E {6824J b %962E6C :? 5@H?E@H? $96?2?5@29 $2EFC52J[ s64] `h]k^AmkAmp 7C66 >@G:6 :D 2 8C62E @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 96=A 4C62E6 2 7F?[ >6>@C23=6 6IA6C:6?46 7@C =@42= 72>:=:6D]k^Am kAm$A@?D@CD9:A @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 7@C 6249 @7 E96D6 6G6?ED] |@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? :D 2G2:=23=6 3J 4@?E24E:?8 E96 $rxp @77:46 3J A9@?6 2E f`a\ace\bcdd @C 3J 6>2:= 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i492>36CoD4:2:@H2]4@>Qm492>36CoD4:2:@H2]4@>k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch