Alert Top Story Glow Medical Aesthetics welcomed to Clarinda Bryan Clark Oct 28, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, for Glow Medical Aesthetics in Clarinda. CLARINDA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Glow Medical Aesthetics opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 27, at their business, located at 300 North 17th Street in Clarinda.kAmv=@H |65:42= p6DE96E:4D @776CD 2 G2C:6EJ @7 D6CG:46D 7@4FD65 @? D<:? 962=E9[ H6==?6DD[ :?;64E23=6D 2?5 26DE96E:4 EC62E>6?ED]k^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 H6=4@>65 v=@H |65:42=[ 2 4=:?:4 277:=:2E65 H:E9 r=2C:?52 #68:@?2= w62=E9 r6?E6C[ E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAm%96J 4@>3:?6 >65:42= 6IA6CE:D6 H:E9 A6CD@?2=:K65 26DE96E:4 42C6 E@ 56=:G6C ?2EFC2=\=@@<:?8 C6DF=ED E92E 6?92?46 4@?7:56?46[ AC@>@E6 H6==?6DD 2?5 46=63C2E6 6249 A2E:6?E’D F?:BF6 362FEJ]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Ribbon cutting at Clarinda's R Kitchens & Baths R Kitchens & Baths celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting Friday Clarinda Regional Health Center adds pediatrician to medical team Clarinda Regional Health Center welcomes Dr. Tabitha Wilson, MD to its medical team Clarinda welcomes Japanese delegation as part of 30-year sister city celebration Clarinda and Tamana, Japan celebrated a major anniversary Wednesday with Tamana officials and students visiting Clarinda Red Oak nursing home cited for violations after resident dies by suicide A Montgomery County nursing home has been cited by the state for violations related to a resident’s death by suicide. Watch Now: Related Video Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Anthropic Warns AI Could Pose "Catastrophic Risk" To Humanity Anthropic Warns AI Could Pose "Catastrophic Risk" To Humanity Anthropic Takes Aim at a Record-Breaking IPO Anthropic Takes Aim at a Record-Breaking IPO