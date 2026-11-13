George C. Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg is beginning a new program to support the health and well-being of older adults.
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The 34th annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade takes place Friday, Nov. 27, with the theme Hometown Holiday Glow
The Clarinda Sings annual concert returns on Nov. 22.
A pilot and a passenger died in a small plane crash Monday night near Hamburg
The Shenandoah Chamber is busy making plans for the upcoming Christmas season.
Fremont County 4-H's annual gift card fundraiser is underway.
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