Alert Top Story Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year Bryan Clark Nov 10, 2026 Nov 10, 2026 0 The courthouse in Clarinda lights up during last year's Christmas Parade. This year's event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27. Clarinda Chamber Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark The annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade is set for its 34th year with the theme “Hometown Holiday Glow.”kAm%9:D J62C’D A2C256 E2<6D A=246 2E e A]>] uC:52J[ }@G] af[ 2C@F?5 r=2C:?52’D 5@H?E@H? DBF2C6]k^AmkAmu6DE:G:E:6D 7@C E96 6G6?:?8 2=D@ 762EFC6 E96 =:89E:?8 @7 E96 EC66D @? E96 4@FCE9@FD6 =2H?] u@==@H:?8 E96 A2C256[ $2?E2 r=2FD H6=4@>6D 49:=5C6? E@ G:D:E 9:> 2E 9:D 9@FD6 @? E96 4@FCE9@FD6 =2H?] $2?E2 H:== 36 2E 9:D 9@FD6 7@==@H:?8 E96 A2C256 F?E:= g A]>]k^AmkAm%96 A2C256 3682? :? `hhb 2D 2 4@>>F?:EJ EC25:E:@? 6DE23=:D965 EH@ J62CD 27E6C E96 s64] ``[ `hh`[ 7:C6 2E E96 !286 r@F?EJ r@FCE9@FD6] $:?46 :ED 368:??:?8[ E96 A2C256 92D A=2465 DA64:2= 6>A92D:D @? C64@8?:K:?8 2?5 E92?<:?8 2C62 7:C6 56A2CE>6?ED 7@C E96:C 4@FC286@FD 677@CED :? 32EE=:?8 E96 3=2K6]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah's new esports program already making history, state tournament next 9 from Shenandoah receive WIC Academic All-Conference award 5 wins, a playoff breakthrough and a bright future for Shenandoah football Clarinda cheerleaders prepare for performances in Hawaii, Florida Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year Clarinda's Baumgart, Luzmoor earn all-district MVP honors Soccer is the newest sport at Shenandoah High School Shenandoah Cheerleaders 'hit zero' in competition debut Record breakers, rising stars headline area volleyball season Clarinda football wraps up another successful season with awards Clarinda volleyball celebrates 21-win season, honors top performers at annual banquet What you need to know about Shenandoah adding high school soccer Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Clarinda Sings returns for 31st concert Volleyball celebrations and a big week for new Shenandoah programs kAm%92E EC25:E:@? 4@?E:?F6D E9:D J62C H:E9 7:C6 ECF4<D C646:G:?8 2 A=246 @7 9@?@C :? E96 A2C256[ 7@==@H:?8 E96 4@=@C 8F2C5 2?5 $2?E2]k^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 2?5 r=2C:?52 z:H2?:D r=F3 :?G:E6 2C62 3FD:?6DD6D[ :?5FDEC:6D[ @C82?:K2E:@?D[ 49FC496D 2?5 :?5:G:5F2=D E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E9:D J62C’D 46=63C2E:@? 3J 6?E6C:?8 2 7=@2E @C 3C:?8:?8 2 8C@FA @7 42C@=6CD] !2C256 =:?6FA 368:?D 2E cib_ A]>] 2E E96 :?E6CD64E:@? @7 `bE9 2?5 (2D9:?8E@? DEC66ED]k^AmkAm%96 q6DE ~G6C2== u=@2E H:== C646:G6 E96 z:H2?:D !C6D:56?E’D pH2C5] ~E96C 2H2C5 42E68@C:6D 2C6 q6DE s:DA=2J @7 {:89ED[ q6DE %96>6 2?5 w@=:52J $A:C:E]k^Am kAm$2?E2’D DE@A 2E 9:D r=2C:?52 9@FD6 :D?’E ;FDE E96 6G6?:?8 @7 E96 A2C256] w6’== C6EFC? 7C@> `_ E@ ``ib_ 2]>] $2EFC52J[ s64] d[ $2EFC52J[ s64] `a 2?5 $2EFC52J[ s64] `h]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda Sings returns for 31st concert The Clarinda Sings annual concert returns on Nov. 22. Pilot and passenger die in small plane crash near Hamburg A pilot and a passenger died in a small plane crash Monday night near Hamburg Check out holiday events coming to Shenandoah The Shenandoah Chamber is busy making plans for the upcoming Christmas season. Fremont County 4-H kicks off annual gift card fundraiser Fremont County 4-H's annual gift card fundraiser is underway. Watch Now: Related Video Hegseth scolded by security at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Scott Colom becomes Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction Scott Colom becomes Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction Is there a way out of Iran war? | This Is America Is there a way out of Iran war? | This Is America 11-month-old baby found buried alive in dog crate 11-month-old baby found buried alive in dog crate