Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, November 21 Bryan Clark Nov 21, 2026 22 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D (C6DE=:?8k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$@FE9H6DE '2==6J %@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] r=2C:?52 `ga \ w2CA6C vC2G6D W`__X[ p55:D@? }62= W`adX[ {:=J (6:?C6:49 W`c_X 2?5 p=:J29 !2J?6 WabdX H6C6 492>A:@?D 7@C E96 r2C5:?2=D] qC@@<=J?? !@@C6 W`a_X 2?5 %2C2 p<6CD W`h_X 7:?:D965 a?5] k^AmkAme] $@FE9H6DE x@H2 fd \ y@46=J? %24<6EE W`bdX 2?5 {:==:2? r2DEC@ W`cdX H6C6 492>A:@?D 7@C E96 (2CC:@CD]k^Am kAm``] $96?2?5@29 cf \ zJ?5:= #JDEC@> W`ddX 7:?:D965 a?5 E@ =625 E96 |FDE2?8D] k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah football puts 5 on all-district first team Shenandoah football placed 14 athletes on the all-district team, five earned first-team honors Clarinda girls wrestling sets sights on historic season Three returning state qualifiers, three determined seniors and new opportunities have Clarinda girls wrestling aiming high this season Clarinda girls wrestling opens season with 4 dual wins See how Clarinda girls wrestling did in their opening event of the season Chemistry and confidence fuel Shenandoah girls basketball Shenandoah's girls basketball team is counting on its experience together to make a strong first impression in the Western Iowa Conference. 5 Vikings, 4 Cowboys named 2nd-team all-district, special award for Johnson Stanton/Essex and Sidney athletes were honored Friday with the release of the Class 8-Player District 10 All-District teams. Watch Now: Related Video Breaking down Puka Nacua's NFL suspension College Football Week 12 Picks & Predictions: CFP Upsets Coming? College Football Week 12 Picks & Predictions: CFP Upsets Coming? LSU coach Will Wade on playing RJ Luis Jr. in win v ULM LSU coach Will Wade on playing RJ Luis Jr. in win v ULM Rob Manfred says MLB owners won’t compromise on a salary cap, leaving sport headed to a lockout Rob Manfred says MLB owners won’t compromise on a salary cap, leaving sport headed to a lockout Recommended for you