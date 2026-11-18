Alert TUESDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAP Clarinda girls wrestling opens season with 4 dual wins Bryan Clark Nov 18, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D (C6DE=:?8k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 ec #65 ~2< bk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 ee %C6J?@C ek^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 e_ r6?EC2= s642EFC ack^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 cg rp|^}@52H2J '2==6J bek^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am kAmxE 42>6 5@H? 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Grape Hospital opens Senior Life Solutions O'Rourke, Sells earn Shenandoah cross country's top honors Shenandoah's return to state headlines a memorable area cross country season Record breakers, rising stars headline area volleyball season Clarinda Sings returns for 31st concert Clarinda's Baumgart, Luzmoor earn all-district MVP honors kAm%92E 7:?2= >2E49 H6?E r=2C:?52’D H2J 2D p=:J29 !2J?6 A:??65 |682? v6C=@4< :? E96 E9:C5 A6C:@5 :? 2 32EE=6 @7 E@A\7:G6 DE2E6\C2?<65 HC6DE=6CD[ 8:G:?8 E96 r2C5:?2=D 2 cg\be H:? @G6C rp|^}@52H2J '2==6J :? 2 32EE=6 @7 DE2E6\C2?<65 E62>D]k^AmkAm%96 r2C5:?2=D 2=D@ 362E r6?EC2= s642EFC e_\ac[ %C6J?@C ee\e 2?5 #65 ~2< ec\b E@ DH66A E9C@F89 E96:C D62D@? @A6?6C]k^Am kAm!2J?6 H2D @?6 @7 D6G6? 2E9=6E6D 7@C E96 r2C5:?2=D H9@ 925 96C 92?5 C2:D65 7@FC E:>6D @? E96 52J] w2CA6C vC2G6D[ qC@@<=J? !@@C6[ p55:D@? }62=[ zJ=2C s@H?6J[ r92C=@EE6 v6C5ED 2?5 {:=J (6:?C6:49 2== 5:5 2D H6==]k^Am kAmv6C5ED H2D E96 @?=J @?6 E@ H:? 7@FC >2E496D @? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda football wraps up another successful season with awards Clarinda football celebrated another strong season and the players that made it happen Shenandoah football puts 5 on all-district first team Shenandoah football placed 14 athletes on the all-district team, five earned first-team honors Clarinda girls wrestling sets sights on historic season Three returning state qualifiers, three determined seniors and new opportunities have Clarinda girls wrestling aiming high this season 5 wins, a playoff breakthrough and a bright future for Shenandoah football Shenandoah football celebrated 14 all-district honorees, 12 seniors and a long-awaited playoff win at Tuesday's annual banquet. 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