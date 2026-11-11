Clarinda Sings returns for 31st concert Bryan Clark Nov 11, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 The 31st annual Clarinda Sings Concert takes place Sunday, Nov. 22. Pictured is a past concert. CLARINDA FOUNDATION Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark The 31st annual Clarinda Sings Concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Clarinda High School Auditorium.kAm%9:D J62C’D 4@?46CE 762EFC6D 2 DA64:2= >FD:42= EC:3FE6 46=63C2E:?8 E96 ad_E9 2??:G6CD2CJ @7 E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D[ 2=@?8 H:E9 C64@8?:E:@? @7 E96 adE9 2??:G6CD2CJ @7 h^``] %96 AC@8C2> :?4=F56D A2EC:@E:4 72G@C:E6D[ :?4=F5:?8 “p>6C:42 E96 q62FE:7F=” 2?5 762EFC6D DA64:2= 8F6DED 7C@> E96 r=2C:?52 z:5D r9@:C[ H9@ H:== ;@:? E96 25F=E 49@CFD :? A6C7@C>:?8 “v@5 q=6DD p>6C:42]”k^AmkAmu@==@H:?8 E96 A2EC:@E:4 D6=64E:@?D[ E96 49@CFD H:== EC2?D:E:@? :?E@ 2 4@==64E:@? @7 r9C:DE>2D 72G@C:E6D]k^Am kAm&?56C E96 5:C64E:@? @7 {:?52 }2G6? 2?5 $92C@? |4p=A:?[ E96 r=2C:?52 $:?8D r9@CFD :D 4@>A@D65 @7 G@=F?E66C >FD:4:2?D 7C@> 24C@DD $@FE9H6DE x@H2] %96J DE2CE65 C6962CD:?8 :? 62C=J ~4E@36C] %96 r=2C:?52 z:5D r9@:C :D 5:C64E65 3J z2EJ #:586]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah's new esports program already making history, state tournament next 9 from Shenandoah receive WIC Academic All-Conference award Shenandoah Cheerleaders 'hit zero' in competition debut Clarinda cheerleaders prepare for performances in Hawaii, Florida Clarinda volleyball celebrates 21-win season, honors top performers at annual banquet What you need to know about Shenandoah adding high school soccer Clarinda's Baumgart, Luzmoor earn all-district MVP honors Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year Soccer is the newest sport at Shenandoah High School Record breakers, rising stars headline area volleyball season Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Green, Scamman earn all-conference recognition Volleyball celebrations and a big week for new Shenandoah programs Pilot and passenger die in small plane crash near Hamburg Check out holiday events coming to Shenandoah kAm%:4<6ED 2C6 S`d 7@C 25F=ED 2?5 Sf 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 2C6 @? D2=6 2E E96 r=2C:?52 u@F?52E:@? @77:46] *@F 42? 42== E96 7@F?52E:@? 2E f`a\dca\cc`a E@ 92G6 J@FC E:4<6ED 96=5 7@C J@F 2E E96 3@I @77:46 @? E96 52J @7 E96 4@?46CE]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year The 34th annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade takes place Friday, Nov. 27, with the theme Hometown Holiday Glow Pilot and passenger die in small plane crash near Hamburg A pilot and a passenger died in a small plane crash Monday night near Hamburg Check out holiday events coming to Shenandoah The Shenandoah Chamber is busy making plans for the upcoming Christmas season. Fremont County 4-H kicks off annual gift card fundraiser Fremont County 4-H's annual gift card fundraiser is underway. Watch Now: Related Video Stephen Miller’s promotion ignites GOP battle over immigration House Republicans quash effort to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth House Republicans quash effort to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth US midterms 2026 latest: Can Pete Hegseth survive impeachment? US midterms 2026 latest: Can Pete Hegseth survive impeachment? Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary