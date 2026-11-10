Fremont County 4-H kicks off annual gift card fundraiser Bryan Clark Nov 10, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fremont County 4-H is bringing back its Gift Card Fundraiser.kAm%96 7F?5C2:D6C AC@G:56D 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD H:E9 2 4@?G6?:6?E H2J E@ AFC492D6 8:7E 42C5D 7@C 6G6CJ52J 6IA6?D6D[ :?4=F5:?8 8C@46C:6D[ 82D[ 9@>6 :>AC@G6>6?E DFAA=:6D[ C6DE2FC2?ED 2?5 9@=:52J D9@AA:?8[ H9:=6 DFAA@CE:?8 =@42= c\w J@FE9]k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 EH@ @C56C:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2G2:=23=6 E9:D D62D@?] %96 7:CDE 92D 2 5625=:?6 @7 |@?52J[ }@G] `e[ 2E ?@@?] ~C56CD H:== 36 AC@46DD65 E92E 52J 2?5 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ 2CC:G6 3J E96 6?5 @7 E92E H66<]k^Am kAm%96 D64@?5 92D 2 5625=:?6 @7 |@?52J[ s64] `c[ 2E cib_ A]>] ~C56CD AC@46DD65 E92E 52J 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ 2CC:G6 3J E96 6?5 @7 E92E H66<]k^Am People are also reading… Clarinda volleyball celebrates 21-win season, honors top performers at annual banquet What you need to know about Shenandoah adding high school soccer Shenandoah's new esports program already making history, state tournament next 9 from Shenandoah receive WIC Academic All-Conference award Shenandoah Cheerleaders 'hit zero' in competition debut Pilot and passenger die in small plane crash near Hamburg Clarinda cheerleaders prepare for performances in Hawaii, Florida Clarinda's Baumgart, Luzmoor earn all-district MVP honors Soccer is the newest sport at Shenandoah High School Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year Record breakers, rising stars headline area volleyball season What will Rob Sand do as Iowa governor? His record offers clues Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Volleyball celebrations and a big week for new Shenandoah programs Green, Scamman earn all-conference recognition kAm$:?46 :ED =2F?49 :? a_`d[ E96 7F?5C2:D6C 92D C2:D65 >@C6 E92? S`g[___ 7@C uC6>@?E r@F?EJ c\w] p A6C46?E286 @7 6249 8:7E 42C5 AFC492D6 8@6D 5:C64E=J E@H2C5 DFAA@CE:?8 4@F?EJH:56 c\w 24E:G:E:6D[ 65F42E:@?2= AC@8C2>D 2?5 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C =@42= J@FE9] !C@4665D 7C@> E9:D J62C’D 7F?5C2:D6C H:== 36 D92C65 36EH66? E96 uC6>@?E r@F?EJ c\w r@F?EJ r@F?4:= 2?5 E96 86?6C2= c\w 7F?5]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C E@ A=246 2? @C56C[ 4@?E24E E96 uC6>@?E r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? ~77:46 2E f`a\bfc\abd` @C 4@??64E H:E9 2 =@42= uC6>@?E r@F?EJ c\w >6>36C] !2J>6?E :D 5F6 2E E96 E:>6 @7 E96 @C56C]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Pilot and passenger die in small plane crash near Hamburg A pilot and a passenger died in a small plane crash Monday night near Hamburg Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year The 34th annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade takes place Friday, Nov. 27, with the theme Hometown Holiday Glow Check out holiday events coming to Shenandoah The Shenandoah Chamber is busy making plans for the upcoming Christmas season. Page, Fremont County voters show up on Election Day Election Day results from Page and Fremont counties Watch Now: Related Video Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary California voters reject measure to tax the wealth of billionaires California voters reject measure to tax the wealth of billionaires Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff