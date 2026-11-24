Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, November 24 Bryan Clark Nov 24, 2026 27 mins ago 0 Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D q2D<6E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%C:\r6?E6C de tDD6I a_k^AmkAm$:5?6J cf {6?@I cak^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D (C6DE=:?8k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%9@>2D y6776CD@? ca $@FE9H6DE x@H2 `dk^Am kAm(@@53FCJ r6?EC2= ca $@FE9H6DE x@H2 ack^AmkAm{@82?\|28?@=:2\(@@53:?6 gc $@FE9H6DE x@H2 _k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda girls wrestling opens season with 4 dual wins See how Clarinda girls wrestling did in their opening event of the season Chemistry and confidence fuel Shenandoah girls basketball Shenandoah's girls basketball team is counting on its experience together to make a strong first impression in the Western Iowa Conference. 5 Vikings, 4 Cowboys named 2nd-team all-district, special award for Johnson Stanton/Essex and Sidney athletes were honored Friday with the release of the Class 8-Player District 10 All-District teams. Clarinda girls wrestling sets sights on historic season Three returning state qualifiers, three determined seniors and new opportunities have Clarinda girls wrestling aiming high this season King, Stogdill named Clarinda XC Runners of the Year The Clarinda cross country teams celebrated their season Sunday. Watch Now: Related Video Post-Week 11 NFL Playoff Predictions: 49ers Super Bowl Favorites? The Largest Contracts For Pitchers In MLB History The Largest Contracts For Pitchers In MLB History NFL Week 11 overreactions: 49ers rolling, Ravens collapsing? NFL Week 11 overreactions: 49ers rolling, Ravens collapsing? Georgia QB Gunner Stockton on No. 1 Bulldogs win at South Carolina Georgia QB Gunner Stockton on No. 1 Bulldogs win at South Carolina Recommended for you