Alert Top Story Flory headlines SCIA Ag Banquet on July 15 Bryan Clark Jun 17, 2026 Jun 17, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shenandoah area residents are invited to the 2026 Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association (SCIA) Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet Wednesday, July 15, at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.kAmw625=:?:?8 E96 6G6?:?8 :D ?2E:@?2==J C64@8?:K65 28C:4F=EFC2= 3C@2542DE6C r9:A u=@CJ[ 9@DE @7 p8C:%2=< C25:@ 2?5 t5:E@C t>6C:EFD @7 !C@ u2C>6C]k^AmkAms@@CD @A6? 2E e A]>] H:E9 5:??6C 368:??:?8 2E eib_] %96 6G6?E :D @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4] %:4<6ED 2C6 Sb_ A6C A6CD@?] #6D6CG2E:@?D 2C6 C6BF6DE65 3J yF=J b] %@ >2<6 C6D6CG2E:@?D[ 4@?E24E $rxp 2E f`a\ace\bcdd @C 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i492>36CoD4:2:@H2]4@>Qm492>36CoD4:2:@H2]4@>k^2m] $62E:?8 :D =:>:E65 2?5 25G2?46 C6D6CG2E:@?D 2C6 C6BF:C65]k^Am kAmu=@CJ 92D D6CG65 2D 2 >2C<6E C6A@CE6C[ 2?2=JDE[ 65:E@C 2?5 3C@2542DE6C 5FC:?8 9:D 42C66C[ H9:49 3682? H96? 96 ;@:?65 !C@ u2C>6C :? `hgg] %@52J[ 96 9@DED p8C:%2=<[ @?6 @7 E96 ?2E:@?’D =625:?8 28C:4F=EFC2= C25:@ AC@8C2>D] w6 4@?E:?F6D E@ AC@G:56 >2C<6E 2?5 :?5FDECJ 2?2=JD:D E9C@F89 u2C> y@FC?2= |65:2]k^Am People are also reading… A lot of learning, a lot of growth for Essex baseball, softball Clarinda's Cabeen wins Akin shopping spree Clarinda Softball looking to take next step A walk-off winner from Cameron gives Shenandoah win over rival Clarinda Clarinda A's sweep doubleheader, Clarinda softball splits Shenandoah, Clarinda softball earn blowout wins, A's win 9th straight Clarinda, Shenandoah baseball earn Hawk-10 wins, A's complete perfect road trip Clarinda Baseball puts everything together to claim home win Pulliam receives 4-H Foundation Scholarship Shenandoah, Sidney baseball throw no-hitters, Clarinda softball also wins Clarinda, Shenandoah combine for 3 state golf medalists Young group of Cowgirls earn season's first win Clarinda, Sidney earn conference sweeps, Shen baseball scores 20, A's win 10th straight Shenandoah, Clarinda tennis enjoy very successful spring Shenandoah's Pickens, Martin win co-ed state golf medal Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio kAmp?@E96C 9:89=:89E @7 E96 6G6?:?8 :D E96 AC6D6?E2E:@? @7 E96 p8 uFEFC6 @7 p>6C:42 WpupX $49@=2CD9:A E@ }@C2 |2CE:?[ 2 a_ae $96?2?5@29 w:89 $49@@= 8C25F2E6] |2CE:? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda's Cabeen wins Akin shopping spree Akin Building Center recently announced its shopping spree winners, including a Clarinda woman Pulliam receives 4-H Foundation Scholarship Page County 4-H member Rylee Pulliam received a scholarship recently from the Iowa 4-H Foundation Bank Iowa celebrates 50 years with community celebrations Bank Iowa celebrated its 50th birthday earlier this week with community lunches at Shenandoah, Red Oak and Essex Carlson wins Best of Show at Cruzin' Clarinda The 2026 Cruzin' Clarinda Car Show took place Saturday Clarinda Regional Health Center welcomes 2 providers to hospital The Clarinda Regional Health Center recently announced two new providers: Dr. Samiran Patel and Dr. Christopher Sporleder. 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