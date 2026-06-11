Clarinda FCCLA wins championships at state conference Bryan Clark Jun 11, 2026 18 hrs ago 0 Members of Clarinda's FCCLA chapter show off their awards at the state conference, held in March. submitted by Nicole Thummel Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Members of Clarinda’s FCCLA chapter attended the state conference in March in Cedar Rapids.kAm%96 492AE6C E@@< `` DEF56?ED E@ E96 4@?76C6?46 H96C6 E96J 4@>A6E65 :? 2 G2C:6EJ @7 =6256CD9:A 2?5 42C66C\7@4FD65 6G6?ED[ 2EE6?565 65F42E:@?2= H@C<D9@AD[ 962C5 7C@> >@E:G2E:@?2= <6J?@E6 DA62<6CD[ ?6EH@C<65 H:E9 urr{p >6>36CD 7C@> 24C@DD E96 DE2E6 2?5 56G6=@A65 G2=F23=6 =6256CD9:A 2?5 4@>>F?:42E:@? D9<:==D]k^AmkAmp52=:?6 y6776CD 2?5 p>36C z6?28J 62C?65 v@=5 C2E:?8D 7@C E96:C 42<6 564@C2E:?8 D<:==D 2?5 4C62E:G:EJ] {6I: r=2C< 2=D@ C646:G65 2 v@=5 C2E:?8 :? E96 6G6?E[ D9@H42D:?8 :>AC6DD:G6 56D:8? E649?:BF6D 2?5 2EE6?E:@? 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