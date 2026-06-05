FRIDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Road losses for Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball Bryan Clark Jun 5, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m}@CE9 !@=< h r=2C:?52 `k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 D@7E32== E62> 82G6 FA D:I CF?D :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8 2?5 ?6G6C C64@G6C65 :? 2 h\` =@DD uC:52J 2E }@CE9 !@=<]k^AmkAm%96 r=2DD cp }@] h r@>6ED 5:5?’E D4@C6 282:? F?E:= E96 7:7E9[ E96? 25565 EH@ :? E96 D:IE9 E@ 6?5 E96 82>6 62C=J 3642FD6 @7 E96 CF? CF=6]k^Am kAmr=2C:?52’D @?6 CF? 42>6 @? 7@FC 9:ED H:E9 EH@ @7 E9@D6 4@>:?8 E@ AC@5F46 E96 CF? :? E96 E9:C5 :??:?8] pJ=29 y@9?D@? =65 @77 H:E9 2 5@F3=6 2?5 E96? D4@C65 @? w25=6J |:==6C’D D:?8=6]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah Baseball, Clarinda Softball earn Hawk-10 doubleheader sweeps Area golfers earn all-state recognition Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Johnson, Cardinals shake off slow start to earn walk off win over Shenandoah Shenandoah Softball wins big over Red Oak 4 state titles for Shenandoah's Steng, 4 medals for Clarinda's Bird highlight track season Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Clarinda A's open season with shutout win Top seed Wahlert ends Shenandoah tennis season in Team State first round Big night for Cameron in Shenandoah Baseball win Wins for Shenandoah, losses for Clarinda Tuesday in Hawk-10 play Clarinda sweeps Shenandoah, Sidney softball loses big lead against East Mills Shenandoah’s Pickens shows well at Iowa Golf Showcase A's rally in 9th for MINK League road win Twyman strikes out 12, bats go off in 5th in Mustang win over Red Oak kAmr=2C:?52 925 @E96C 492?46D E@ D4@C6 282:?DE EH@ }@CE9 !@=< A:E496CD[ H9@ H6?E E9C66 :??:?8D 6249] %96 r2C5:?2=D =67E CF??6CD 2E 7:CDE 2?5 D64@?5 :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah Baseball, Clarinda Softball earn Hawk-10 doubleheader sweeps Clarinda, Shenandoah baseball, softball scoreboard from Monday's conference games Area golfers earn all-state recognition Shenandoah, Clarinda and Sidney athletes earned all-state recognition by the Iowa Golf Coaches Association Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Clarinda's Taylor Rasmussen medaled and teammate Addy Weinreich also showed well at the Class 2A State Golf Championships. 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