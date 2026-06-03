Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, June 3 Bryan Clark Jun 3, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Wednesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmuC6>@?E\|:==D `` $96?2?5@29 `k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 `a uC6>@?E\|:==D ak^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Clarinda's Taylor Rasmussen medaled and teammate Addy Weinreich also showed well at the Class 2A State Golf Championships. Johnson, Cardinals shake off slow start to earn walk off win over Shenandoah Clarinda softball came back from seven runs down to beat Shenandoah Thursday Shenandoah Baseball, Clarinda Softball earn Hawk-10 doubleheader sweeps Clarinda, Shenandoah baseball, softball scoreboard from Monday's conference games Clarinda sweeps Shenandoah, Sidney softball loses big lead against East Mills Check out scores from Thursday's area softball and baseball games Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Check out Tuesday's baseball and softball scores Watch Now: Related Video 'We found a way tonight' - Tortorella on Vegas' win in epic Stanley Cup Final opener. Celine Boutier grants child's wish, wins 2026 ShopRite LPGA Celine Boutier grants child's wish, wins 2026 ShopRite LPGA Serena Williams makes her tennis return after nearly four years Serena Williams makes her tennis return after nearly four years Top 10 Clutch Moments In Super Bowl History | #superbowl Top 10 Clutch Moments In Super Bowl History | #superbowl Recommended for you