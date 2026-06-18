Clarinda's Cabeen wins Akin shopping spree Bryan Clark Jun 18, 2026 Jun 18, 2026 0 Clarinda's Amber Cabeen is presented her Akin Building Center shopping spree prize of $500 form Clarinda Akin Manager Dick Auffert. AKIN BUILDING CENTER Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Amber Cabeen of Clarinda won Akin Building Center’s Shopping Spree giveaway.kAmr2366? H2D @?6 @7 EH@ Sd__ H:??6CD 7C@> p<:? qF:=5:?8 r6?E6C’D 7@FC D@FE9H6DE x@H2 =@42E:@?D :? r=2C:?52[ rC6DE@?[ r@C?:?8 2?5 pE=2?E:4]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio kAm%96 AC@>@E:@? D6CG65 2D 2 4FDE@>6C 2AAC64:2E:@? 6G6?E[ H:E9 6?EC:6D 2446AE65 E9C@F89 |2J b` 2E 2== 7@FC =@42E:@?D] !2CE:4:A2?ED 7C@> E96 r=2C:?52 2?5 pE=2?E:4 =@42E:@?D H6C6 4@>3:?65 :? @?6 5C2H:?8 2?5 E96 r@C?:?8 2?5 rC6DE@? =@42E:@?D H6C6 2=D@ 4@>3:?65]k^AmkAmr2366? 2?5 #@I2??6 r2CC@== @7 rC6DE@? 6249 C646:G65 2 Sd__ D9@AA:?8 DAC66 E@ 36 FD65 2E E96 DE@C6]k^Am kAmp<:? C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 6IAC6DD65 2AAC64:2E:@? E@ 2== 4FDE@>6CD H9@ A2CE:4:A2E65 :? E96 AC@>@E:@? 2?5 6>A92D:K65 E96 DEC@?8 4@>>F?:EJ :?G@=G6>6?E D66? E9C@F89@FE E96 6?ECJ A6C:@5]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Pulliam receives 4-H Foundation Scholarship Page County 4-H member Rylee Pulliam received a scholarship recently from the Iowa 4-H Foundation Bank Iowa celebrates 50 years with community celebrations Bank Iowa celebrated its 50th birthday earlier this week with community lunches at Shenandoah, Red Oak and Essex Carlson wins Best of Show at Cruzin' Clarinda The 2026 Cruzin' Clarinda Car Show took place Saturday Clarinda Regional Health Center welcomes 2 providers to hospital The Clarinda Regional Health Center recently announced two new providers: Dr. Samiran Patel and Dr. Christopher Sporleder. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Watch Now: Related Video Blue paint peeling off Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool days after refill See the new Obama Presidential Center ahead of its grand opening See the new Obama Presidential Center ahead of its grand opening ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Alcohol consumption health risks Alcohol consumption health risks