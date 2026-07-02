Alert Top Story Todd and Becki Franks chosen as Essex Labor Day Grand Marshals Bryan Clark Jul 2, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Becki and Todd Franks have been selected as 2026 Essex Labor Day Grand Marshals ESSEX COMMUNITY CLUB Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Todd and Becki Franks have been selected as the 2026 Essex Labor Day Grand Marshals.kAm%@55 2?5 q64<: uC2?<D 2C6 3@E9 =@?8\E:>6 7:C6 2?5 C6D4F6 G@=F?E66CD :? tDD6I H96C6 %@55 D6CG65 2D u:C6 r9:67 2?5 E96J 2=D@ D6CG6 5FC:?8 E96 2??F2= 7:D9^49:4<6? 2?5 A2?42<6^D2FD286 7F?5C2:D6CD]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio kAm%96 4@FA=6 92D 4@24965 >F=E:A=6 DA@CED E62>D 2E 2== =6G6=D[ 2C6 =@?8\E:>6 tDD6I r@>>F?:EJ r=F3 >6>36CD[ tDD6I q@@DE6C r=F3 >6>36CD 2?5 49FC49 G@=F?E66CD]k^AmkAmq64< :D 2 c\w =6256C[ 2 D49@@= 3@2C5 >6>36C[ 96=AD CF? q@F?E:7F= q2D<6ED 7@@5 4@\@A 2?5 9@DED dE9 "F2CE6C 7@C <:5D 27E6C 9@>6 82>6D] $96 :D 2=H2JD :? E96 DE2?5D E2<:?8 A9@E@D @7 DEF56?E 2E9=6E6D 7@C E96 D49@@=[ A2C6?ED 2?5 2C62 >65:2]k^Am People are also reading… Default speed limit to increase on many Iowa rural roads July 1 Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak Clarinda softball drops doubleheader on Senior Night Free passes, 3-hit night from Trowbridge lead Shenandoah softball to home win USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball compete at Saturday tournaments Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Clarinda beats 5A opponent, Shenandoah sweeps at home Spring Sports All-Area Team Clarinda A's earn run-rule win, close conference losses for Clarinda, Shenandoah softball A’s rally for MINK League win kAm%@55 2?5 q64<: uC2?<D H6C6 D6=64E65 2D vC2?5 |2CD92=D 3J >6>36CD @7 E96 tDD6I r@>>F?:EJ r=F3]k^AmkAmtDD6I {23@C s2J 76DE:G:E:6D E2<6 A=246 uC:52J[ $6AE] c – |@?52J[ $6AE] f[ H:E9 ?6H 6G6?ED E9:D J62C :?4=F5:?8 K6C@\EFC? =2H?>@H6C 32CC6= C24:?8[ >@F?E65 D9@@E:?8[ yF?< :? E96 %CF?<[ $4@E496C@@ 4@?E6DE[ $@2<\2\{@42=[ q6DE w@>68C@H? v2C56? r@?E6DE[ q:87@@E r2==:?8 r@?E6DE 2?5 2 A:?8 A@?8 32== 5C@?6 5C@A]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda business park earns Iowa Certified Site designation The Hugh and Maxine Loudon Business Park in Clarinda recently earned an Iowa Certified Site designation through the Iowa Economic Development … Clarinda's Cabeen wins Akin shopping spree Akin Building Center recently announced its shopping spree winners, including a Clarinda woman Clarinda Regional Health Center welcomes 2 providers to hospital The Clarinda Regional Health Center recently announced two new providers: Dr. Samiran Patel and Dr. Christopher Sporleder. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Watch Now: Related Video New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding Beef Prices Near Records Beef Prices Near Records Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board