Summer Sports Scoreboard: Sunday, June 28 Bryan Clark Jun 28, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Sunday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mq2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 `a pE=2?E:4 g W2E qFD49 $E25:F>[ $E] {@F:DXk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmz2?D2D r:EJ h r=2C:?52 p’D fk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Spring Sports All-Area Team The Southwest Iowa Herald releases its Spring Sports All-Area Team Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Here is Tuesday's softball and baseball scoreboard Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer The Sidney baseball team, complete with East Mills athletes this summer, earned a convincing win Tuesday at Essex Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season The Sidney softball team had another big night at the plate Tuesday in a road win over Essex Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win The Clarinda softball team broke the game open in a big way with an 11-run 5th inning in a win Friday at Shenandoah Watch Now: Related Video 'I've always had some nerves" - Serena Williams on Wimbledon singles return. ‘DISASTROUS World Cup’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi BLASTS FIFA Over Travel Chaos In During WC ‘DISASTROUS World Cup’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi BLASTS FIFA Over Travel Chaos In During WC 'Couple bags of chips, some sweets - I'm good to go' - Sabalenka on getting over defeats. 'Couple bags of chips, some sweets - I'm good to go' - Sabalenka on getting over defeats. USMNT suffers 'gut punch' in group stage finale, but Pulisic returns USMNT suffers 'gut punch' in group stage finale, but Pulisic returns Recommended for you