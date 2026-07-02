WEDNESDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Shenandoah, Sidney softball, Sidney baseball lose Wednesday Bryan Clark Jul 2, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Wednesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m#:G6CD:56 d $96?2?5@29 ak^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 $96?2?5@29 D@7E32== E62> 9F?8 H:E9 E96 ?6H=J E@A\C2?<65 E62> :? r=2DD ap (65?6D52J[ =@D:?8 d\a 2E #:G6CD:56]k^AmkAm#:G6CD:56[ H9@ D9@E FA E@ E96 E@A DA@E :? E96 x@H2 v:C=D w:89 $49@@= pE9=6E:4 &?:@?’D =2E6DE C2?<:?8D (65?6D52J[ D4@C65 E9C66 @7 :ED CF?D :? E96 @A6?:?8 :??:?8 367@C6 E96 E62>D EC2565 CF?D EH:46 :? E96 =2E6 :??:?8D @7 E96 4@?E6DE]k^Am kAm%96 u:==:6D @FE9:E E96 qF==5@8D h\f H:E9 q6==2 %C@H3C:586 244@F?E:?8 7@C E9C66 @7 $96?2?5@29’D 9:ED[ :?4=F5:?8 2? #qx D:?8=6 :? E96 7:7E9[ D4@C:?8 p336J sF>=6C[ H9@ 925 =65 @77 E96 :??:?8 H:E9 2 D:?8=6] sF>=6C 7:?:D965 H:E9 EH@ 9:ED 2?5 5C@G6 :? 2 CF? H:E9 2 8C@F?5@FE :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Shenandoah’s Titus Steng is the Southwest Iowa Herald Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Clarinda baseball scoreboard from the Cardinals' game at Busch Stadium and the A's home game Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win The Clarinda softball team broke the game open in a big way with an 11-run 5th inning in a win Friday at Shenandoah Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Two Clarinda seniors reflect on playing, and winning, a baseball game Sunday at Busch Stadium. Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak The Shenandoah baseball team opened up a big lead early and ended a seven-game skid with a home win Tuesday over Tri-Center Watch Now: Related Video 'Never a red card. Never.' - Mauricio Pochettino left frustrated by Folarin Balogun's dismissal during USA's 2-0 victory US: Colorful US supporters build atmosphere before Bosnia match. US: Colorful US supporters build atmosphere before Bosnia match. Grizzlies Deal Morant To Trail Blazers For Grant & Murray Grizzlies Deal Morant To Trail Blazers For Grant & Murray "We have very high expectations for ourselves" - USA look forward to WC last 32 match against Bosnia "We have very high expectations for ourselves" - USA look forward to WC last 32 match against Bosnia Recommended for you