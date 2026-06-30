Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 30 Bryan Clark Jun 30, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 g %C:\r6?E6C ek^AmkAmr=2C:?52 g s6D |@:?6D {:?4@=? ck^AmkAmq657@C5 `c $:5?6J `k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 f %C:\r6?E6C bk^Am kAmq657@C5 aa $:5?6J gk^Am People are also reading… Default speed limit to increase on many Iowa rural roads July 1 USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season Clarinda softball drops doubleheader on Senior Night Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer Clarinda A's earn run-rule win, close conference losses for Clarinda, Shenandoah softball Spring Sports All-Area Team Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball compete at Saturday tournaments Clarinda's Eberly earns career win No. 300 A’s rally for MINK League win kAmk6>m%96 r=2C:?52 pVD^r2CC@== 82>6 H2D DFDA6?565 :? E96 cE9 :??:?8 H:E9 r=2C:?52 EC2:=:?8 b\_] %96 82>6 H:== 36 4@>A=6E65 2E dib_ A]>] (65?6D52J]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Clarinda baseball scoreboard from the Cardinals' game at Busch Stadium and the A's home game Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win The Clarinda softball team broke the game open in a big way with an 11-run 5th inning in a win Friday at Shenandoah Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Shenandoah’s Titus Steng is the Southwest Iowa Herald Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Here is Tuesday's softball and baseball scoreboard Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Two Clarinda seniors reflect on playing, and winning, a baseball game Sunday at Busch Stadium. Watch Now: Related Video Grizzlies Deal Morant To Trail Blazers For Grant & Murray "We have very high expectations for ourselves" - USA look forward to WC last 32 match against Bosnia "We have very high expectations for ourselves" - USA look forward to WC last 32 match against Bosnia Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Diagnosed With ALS Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Diagnosed With ALS 'I've always had some nerves" - Serena Williams on Wimbledon singles return. 'I've always had some nerves" - Serena Williams on Wimbledon singles return. Recommended for you