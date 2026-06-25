Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, June 25 Bryan Clark Jun 25, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Clarinda A's Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmv=6?H@@5 g $96?2?5@29 fk^AmkAmrC6DE@? g r=2C:?52 fk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr@C?6C r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmvC:DH@=5 `d tDD6I _k^AmkAmq657@C5 `_ $:5?6J _k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mq2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Spring Sports All-Area Team Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season Red Oak police shoot, injure person who reportedly opened fire on officer Denison scores 3 late to spoil Clarinda Baseball Day Clarinda softball splits first 2 games at Roland-Story Tournament Shenandoah, Clarinda softball earn blowout wins, A's win 9th straight Clarinda softball sweeps DH at Denison, A's hold on to beat St. Joe Clarinda's Cabeen wins Akin shopping spree Clarinda Softball earns 2 wins at Roland-Story Tourney A lot of learning, a lot of growth for Essex baseball, softball Corner Conference sets baseball/softball tournament schedule Clarinda's Eberly earns career win No. 300 kAmv=6?H@@5 f $96?2?5@29 dk^AmkAmrC6DE@? e r=2C:?52 _k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr@C?6C r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmvC:DH@=5 `h tDD6I _k^AmkAm$E2?E@? `_ $:5?6J hk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 pVD `_ $E] y@D6A9 _k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Spring Sports All-Area Team The Southwest Iowa Herald releases its Spring Sports All-Area Team Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Here is Tuesday's softball and baseball scoreboard Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer The Sidney baseball team, complete with East Mills athletes this summer, earned a convincing win Tuesday at Essex Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season The Sidney softball team had another big night at the plate Tuesday in a road win over Essex Denison scores 3 late to spoil Clarinda Baseball Day Clarinda baseball lost its Baseball Day game Saturday against Denison Watch Now: Related Video USMNT suffers 'gut punch' in group stage finale, but Pulisic returns US: Ecuador fans in New Jersey celebrate victory over Germany at FIFA World Cup. US: Ecuador fans in New Jersey celebrate victory over Germany at FIFA World Cup. Frightening moment powerful 7.2 earthquake rocks Venezuelan baseball game — sending players bolting Frightening moment powerful 7.2 earthquake rocks Venezuelan baseball game — sending players bolting Our Mid-Season Power Rankings! | 1142 Our Mid-Season Power Rankings! | 1142 Recommended for you