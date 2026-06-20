SATURDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Clarinda Softball earns 2 wins at Roland-Story Tourney Bryan Clark Jun 20, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#@=2?5\$E@CJ z:H2?:D %@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 `_ q6?E@? hk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 a_ $@FE9 w2>:=E@? `k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 D@7E32== H@? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A lot of learning, a lot of growth for Essex baseball, softball Despite four blowout losses Monday, Essex softball and baseball’s first-year coaches are seeing a lot of growth from their respective teams Clarinda Softball looking to take next step The Clarinda softball team knows it needs to get better and feels it starts defensively after a run-rule loss Tuesday at home against Atlantic Shenandoah, Clarinda softball earn blowout wins, A's win 9th straight Check out Wednesday's softball and baseball scores Clarinda A's sweep doubleheader, Clarinda softball splits Check out Monday's softball and baseball scoreboard Clarinda, Sidney earn conference sweeps, Shen baseball scores 20, A's win 10th straight Check out the scoreboard from a full night of area baseball/softball Watch Now: Related Video US fans dream big as national team reaches World Cup knockouts U.S.' Folarin Balogun on 'special' Seattle environment for World Cup win over Australia U.S.' Folarin Balogun on 'special' Seattle environment for World Cup win over Australia Fans react to US beating Australia, advancing in World Cup to knockout stage Fans react to US beating Australia, advancing in World Cup to knockout stage World Cup watch parties, US Open & Father’s Day make for hectic weekend on LI roads World Cup watch parties, US Open & Father’s Day make for hectic weekend on LI roads Recommended for you