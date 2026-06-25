Alert Top Story WEDNESDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Clarinda's Eberly earns career win No. 300 Bryan Clark Jun 25, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Wednesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mpE=2?E:4 `_ $96?2?5@29 _k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmu@C E96 D64@?5 DEC2:89E ?:89E E96 $96?2?5@29 D@7E32== E62> =@DE 3J 2 `_\_ D4@C6[ (65?6D52J 2E pE=2?E:4[ 4=:?49:?8 E96 %C@;2?D 2E =62DE 2 D92C6 @7 E96 w2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 E:E=6]k^AmkAm%96 u:==:6D >2?2865 E9C66 9:ED 282:?DE pE=2?E:4’D qCJ?? {2>A[ H9@ DECF4< @FE 6:89E @G6C 7@FC :??:?8D] p336J sF>=6C[ y2J=2? vC2J 2?5 ~=:G:2 y@J AC@5F465 E96 $96?2?5@29 9:ED]k^Am kAmp=: w2?D6? DE2CE65 :? E96 4:C4=6 7@C E96 u:==:6D 2?5 82G6 FA `` 9:ED[ @?6 H2=< 2?5 D6G6? 62C?65 CF?D @G6C EH@ :??:?8D 2D E96 %C@;2?D D4@C65 EH@ CF?D :? E96 7:CDE 2?5 25565 7:G6 :? E96 D64@?5]k^Am People are also reading… Spring Sports All-Area Team Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season Clarinda, Sidney earn conference sweeps, Shen baseball scores 20, A's win 10th straight Red Oak police shoot, injure person who reportedly opened fire on officer Eighth graders able to participate while new transfer rules coming to Iowa Clarinda's Cabeen wins Akin shopping spree Shenandoah, Clarinda softball earn blowout wins, A's win 9th straight Denison scores 3 late to spoil Clarinda Baseball Day Clarinda softball splits first 2 games at Roland-Story Tournament A lot of learning, a lot of growth for Essex baseball, softball Clarinda softball sweeps DH at Denison, A's hold on to beat St. Joe Clarinda Softball earns 2 wins at Roland-Story Tourney kAmqC26=J?? z:C3J 42>6 @? :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Spring Sports All-Area Team The Southwest Iowa Herald releases its Spring Sports All-Area Team Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer The Sidney baseball team, complete with East Mills athletes this summer, earned a convincing win Tuesday at Essex Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Here is Tuesday's softball and baseball scoreboard Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season The Sidney softball team had another big night at the plate Tuesday in a road win over Essex Clarinda, Sidney earn conference sweeps, Shen baseball scores 20, A's win 10th straight Check out the scoreboard from a full night of area baseball/softball Watch Now: Related Video Our Mid-Season Power Rankings! | 1142 Pistons turn the page, deal Isaiah Stewart for future assets Pistons turn the page, deal Isaiah Stewart for future assets World Cup watch parties bringing generations together World Cup watch parties bringing generations together Grading EVERY Pick Made In The Top 10 Of The 2026 NBA Draft... 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