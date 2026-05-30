SATURDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAP Clarinda A's open season with shutout win Bryan Clark May 30, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Clarinda A's Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 pVD e zr z?:89ED _k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 p’D @A6?65 E96:C f`kDFAmDEk^DFAm D62D@? @7 DF>>6C 32D632== $2EFC52J[ |2J b_[ H:E9 2 e\_ 9@>6 H:? @G6C E96 z2?D2D r:EJ z?:89ED]k^AmkAmp’D A:E49:?8 82G6 FA ;FDE @?6 9:E :? E96 D9FE@FE H:? H9:=6 E96 p’D D4@C65 D:?8=6 CF?D :? D:I 5:776C6?E :??:?8D E@ 62C? E96 H:?]k^Am kAm$E2ED 7C@> E96 82>6 H6C6?’E 2G2:=23=6 2E AC6DD E:>6]k^Am People are also reading… Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Johnson, Cardinals shake off slow start to earn walk off win over Shenandoah State Golf Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 27 Clarinda enjoys 4 relays medals Saturday at State Track Clarinda sweeps Shenandoah, Sidney softball loses big lead against East Mills A's Baseball returns Saturday to Clarinda The Cardiac Cards may be back, Clarinda baseball rallies to beat Shenandoah Daoust earns state singles medal, Mustangs compete at State Tennis State Tennis Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 27 Graham, Shenandoah boys medley finish with a state medal, PR for Babe in debut Strong performance for Sidney's Dowling at State Golf Shenandoah's Steng finishes career with trophy, 4 gold medals, Johnson sets 3 PRs State Golf Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 26 Mustang Baseball, Cardinal Softball earn home wins kAm%96 z?:89ED 2C6 D4965F=65 E@ 4@>6 E@ r=2C:?52 282:? $2EFC52J[ yF?6 af]k^AmkAm%96 p’D 2C6 324< :? 24E:@? $F?52J :? E96:C |x}z {628F6 @A6?6C 2E r2CC@==]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Clarinda's Taylor Rasmussen medaled and teammate Addy Weinreich also showed well at the Class 2A State Golf Championships. Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Check out Tuesday's baseball and softball scores Johnson, Cardinals shake off slow start to earn walk off win over Shenandoah Clarinda softball came back from seven runs down to beat Shenandoah Thursday State Golf Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 27 Clarinda, Shenandoah results from Day 2 of the Golf State Championships Clarinda enjoys 4 relays medals Saturday at State Track Clarinda track and field won four medals Saturday at the State Track and Field Championships Watch Now: Related Video MLB Salary Cap Debate: Key Issues and Players' Stance Kyle Busch death certificate reveals more on driver's cause of death Kyle Busch death certificate reveals more on driver's cause of death The TRAGIC Final Days of Kyle Busch: Everything That Happened Since Coca-Cola 600 The TRAGIC Final Days of Kyle Busch: Everything That Happened Since Coca-Cola 600 Where to stay for World Cup US host cities Where to stay for World Cup US host cities Recommended for you