SUNDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS A's rally in 9th for MINK League road win Bryan Clark Jun 1, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Clarinda A's Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Sunday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 pVD c r2CC@== ak^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 p’D D4@C65 E9C66 CF?D :? E96 ?:?E9 :??:?8 E@ 4@>6 324< 7@C 2 c\a H:? $F?52J 2E r2CC@==]k^AmkAm%C2:=:?8 a\` 6?E6C:?8 E96 7:?2= :??:?8[ vC2?E {@<<6? D:?8=65 2?5 E96? r@@A6C z?:89E H2=<65] p7E6C 2 =:?6 @FE[ r@=6 q2F>82CE D:?8=65[ H:E9 2? 6CC@C @? E96 A=2J D4@C:?8 2 A2:C @7 CF?D 2?5 8:G:?8 r=2C:?52 E96 =625] p7E6C 2 8C@F?5@FE >@G65 q2F>82CE E@ E9:C5[ ~D42C *F92D D:?8=65 :? 2 CF?]k^Am People are also reading… Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Johnson, Cardinals shake off slow start to earn walk off win over Shenandoah State Golf Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 27 Clarinda sweeps Shenandoah, Sidney softball loses big lead against East Mills Clarinda A's open season with shutout win Clarinda enjoys 4 relays medals Saturday at State Track The Cardiac Cards may be back, Clarinda baseball rallies to beat Shenandoah A's Baseball returns Saturday to Clarinda Daoust earns state singles medal, Mustangs compete at State Tennis State Tennis Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 27 Strong performance for Sidney's Dowling at State Golf State Golf Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 26 Clarinda baseball edges St. Albert Graham, Shenandoah boys medley finish with a state medal, PR for Babe in debut kAm$62? q2K>@C6 42>6 @? :? C6=:67 2?5 H@C<65 2 A6C764E ?:?E9[ H:E9 2 A2:C @7 DEC:<6@FED[ 7@C E96 D2G6]k^AmkAmq2K>@C6 5C@G6 :? r=2C:?52’D 7:CDE CF?[ D4@C:?8 p?5C6H *@F?8 @? 2 8C@F?5@FE :? E96 E9:C5 :??:?8]k^AmkAmr=2J w6586D DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C E96 p’D 2?5 DECF4< @FE 7:G6 |6C492?ED :? 7@FC :??:?8D[ H@C<:?8 2C@F?5 7@FC 9:ED[ EH@ H2=<D 2?5 @?6 62C?65 CF?] sJ=2? |4x?EJC6 42>6 @? :? C6=:67 2?5 A:E4965 E9C66 :??:?8D @7 @?6\CF? 32==[ DEC:<:?8 @FE EH@] {F<6 q6G6=:? A:E4965 9:>D6=7 :?E@ 2?5 @FE @7 EC@F3=6 :? 2 D4@C6=6DD 6:89E9[ H:E9 EH@ DEC:<6@FED]k^Am kAmp?5J v:== 7:?:D965 H:E9 EH@ 9:ED E@ =625 r=2C:?52’D @776?D6]k^Am kAm%96 p’D :>AC@G65 E@ a\_ @? E96 D62D@? 2?5 `\_ :? E96 |x}z {628F6] %96:C E9C66 D4965F=65 82>6D |@?52J[ %F6D52J 2?5 (65?6D52J 2E 9@>6 282:?DE %@A6<2 92G6 2== 366? 42?46=65] %96 p’D ?6IE 82>6 :D?’E F?E:= %9FCD52J H96? E96J EC2G6= E@ z:C<DG:==6[ |:DD@FC: E@ A=2J E96 }@CE9 |:DD@FC: }2EEJD[ @?6 @7 EH@ ?6H4@>6CD E@ E96 =628F6 E9:D D62D@?]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Clarinda's Taylor Rasmussen medaled and teammate Addy Weinreich also showed well at the Class 2A State Golf Championships. Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Check out Tuesday's baseball and softball scores Johnson, Cardinals shake off slow start to earn walk off win over Shenandoah Clarinda softball came back from seven runs down to beat Shenandoah Thursday State Golf Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 27 Clarinda, Shenandoah results from Day 2 of the Golf State Championships Clarinda sweeps Shenandoah, Sidney softball loses big lead against East Mills Check out scores from Thursday's area softball and baseball games Watch Now: Related Video Serena Williams makes her tennis return after nearly four years Top 10 Clutch Moments In Super Bowl History | #superbowl Top 10 Clutch Moments In Super Bowl History | #superbowl Denny Hamlin on how he made late move to win NASCAR Nashville race Denny Hamlin on how he made late move to win NASCAR Nashville race Wemby Breaks Down After Spurs Reach NBA Finals Wemby Breaks Down After Spurs Reach NBA Finals Recommended for you