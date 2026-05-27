State Golf Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 27 Bryan Clark May 27, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Wednesday State Golf Scoreboard - Day 2kAmkDEC@?8mq@JD v@=7k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap $E2E6 v@=7 r92>A:@?D9:AD 2E (2E6C=@@k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmh] r=2C:?52 edg \ bad E@52J \ z@CE }62= =65 E96 r2C5:?2=D H:E9 2 fc E@52J[ `ch 7@C E96 E@FC?2>6?E[ E:65 7@C dE9k^AmkAm`_] $96?2?5@29 eeg \ bbe E@52J \ yy |2CE:? =65 E96 |FDE2?8D H:E9 2 fd E@52J[ `ch 7@C E96 E@FC?2>6?E[ E:65 7@C dE9k^Am kAmpC62 {6256C3@2C5 u:?2= D4@C6 W#@F?5 ` D4@C6[ #@F?5 a D4@C6Xk^Am People are also reading… A personal best for Wagoner, Clarinda, Shenandoah compete in 7 events to open state track Graham, Shenandoah boys medley finish with a state medal, PR for Babe in debut A champion, 2 medals and state debuts highlight Friday on the Blue Oval Clarinda enjoys 4 relays medals Saturday at State Track Shenandoah's Graham putting final touches on historic career Shenandoah's Steng finishes career with trophy, 4 gold medals, Johnson sets 3 PRs State Track and Field Scoreboard/Photos - Day 2 State Golf Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 27 Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Essex's Sholes wraps up Essex career at state high jump A's Baseball returns Saturday to Clarinda Shenandoah's Steng opens final state meet with 1st 800 championship State Track Scoreboard/Photos - Day 3 State Tennis Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 27 State Golf Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 26 kAmyy |2CE:?[ $96?2?5@29 `ch Wfc[ fdXk^AmkAmz@CE }62=[ r=2C:?52 `ch Wfd[ fcXk^AmkAmy24 u:?6[ r=2C:?52 `ea Wg`[ g`Xk^AmkAmy24< z=:?6[ r=2C:?52 `f_ Wgd[ gdXk^AmkAm{6G: vC66?[ $96?2?5@29 `fb Wgf[ geXk^Am kAmtE92? {2F89=:?[ $96?2?5@29 `fd Wgc[ h`Xk^AmkAmr=2J u@FE49[ $96?2?5@29 `ff Wgf[ h_Xk^Am kAm$2> z=:?6[ r=2C:?52 `fg Whb[ gdXk^AmkAm{@82? %HJ>2?[ $96?2?5@29 `fh Whc[ gdXk^AmkAmqC@5J qFC5@C7[ $96?2?5@29 `gc Wha[ haXk^AmkAm(2C?6C $49>:EE[ r=2C:?52 `gc Wha[ haXk^Am kAmq2CC6EE w286J[ r=2C:?52 `gg Wha[ heXk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A personal best for Wagoner, Clarinda, Shenandoah compete in 7 events to open state track Clarinda and Shenandoah competed in seven events on Thursday, the first day of the State Track and Field Championships Graham, Shenandoah boys medley finish with a state medal, PR for Babe in debut Shenandoah boys track and field won a state medal, Cole Graham's last, while Susie Babe showed well in her state debut Saturday A champion, 2 medals and state debuts highlight Friday on the Blue Oval Clarinda, Shenandoah and Essex combined to compete in 15 events Friday at the State Track and Field Championships Clarinda enjoys 4 relays medals Saturday at State Track Clarinda track and field won four medals Saturday at the State Track and Field Championships Shenandoah's Graham putting final touches on historic career Shenandoah's Cole Graham finished 10th Thursday in the final individual race of his track and field career Watch Now: Related Video The TRAGIC Final Days of Kyle Busch: Everything That Happened Since Coca-Cola 600 Where to stay for World Cup US host cities Where to stay for World Cup US host cities Doctor Argues Kyle Busch’s Death Was ‘Totally Preventable,’ Says ‘Proper Protocol’ Was Ignored Doctor Argues Kyle Busch’s Death Was ‘Totally Preventable,’ Says ‘Proper Protocol’ Was Ignored 'It was really special' - Brunson getting the East Finals MVP trophy from Knicks legends Fraizer and Ewing 'It was really special' - Brunson getting the East Finals MVP trophy from Knicks legends Fraizer and Ewing Recommended for you