Alert Tornado Warning from THU 5:39 AM CDT until THU 6:15 AM CDT Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated 23 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tornado Warning in Southwestern Iowa Until 6:15 AM CDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of southwestern Iowa. A tornado-producing storm is moving east at 60 mph.Affected Areas:Northeastern Fremont CountySouthwestern Montgomery CountySoutheastern Mills CountyNorthwestern Page CountyWhat to Expect:Confirmed tornado on the ground.Quarter size hail.Storm located 4 miles northeast of Tabor, heading towards Red Oak around 5:55 AM CDT. Impacts:Flying debris poses a danger to those without shelter.Damage expected to mobile homes, roofs, windows, and vehicles.Tree damage is likely. People are also reading… Young group of Cowgirls earn season's first win Shenandoah, Sidney baseball throw no-hitters, Clarinda softball also wins Clarinda, Shenandoah combine for 3 state golf medalists Shenandoah's Pickens, Martin win co-ed state golf medal Clarinda A's learning in season's first week, suffer first loss against Carroll Shenandoah teams win 3 matches, lose to state finalists, at co-ed state tennis Top seed Wahlert ends Shenandoah tennis season in Team State first round Area golfers earn all-state recognition Stanton's huge 6th inning wrecks Blanton's gem as Vikings beat Sidney Shenandoah Softball wins big over Red Oak Bank Iowa celebrates 50 years with community celebrations Road losses for Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball Updated men’s league standings at SGC State CoEd Golf Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 9 A winning Wednesday for Shenandoah baseball, softball, Clarinda baseball, Clarinda A's Safety Tips:Take cover immediately in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor.Avoid windows.If outdoors, in a mobile home, or vehicle, move to a substantial shelter and protect yourself from debris.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Flash Flood Warning from THU 6:29 AM CDT until THU 9:30 AM CDT Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Parts of Southwestern Iowa Until 9:30 AM CDT Flash Flood Warning until THU 9:30 AM CDT ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT THIS Watch Now: Related Video US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup