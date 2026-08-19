Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 PM CDT Aug 19, 2026 Aug 19, 2026 Updated 21 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Favorable Conditions for Funnel Clouds in Southeast NebraskaWhat’s Happening:Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds in southeast Nebraska and southwest areas until 4 PM. These funnel clouds are generally harmless but require caution.Affected Areas:Southeast NebraskaSouthwest regionsWhat to Expect:Potential development of weak, brief funnel clouds.Possibility of wind gusts over 50 mph if a funnel cloud briefly touches down. Impacts:Possible minor wind damage if funnel clouds touch down.Safety Tips: People are also reading… All-Sports All-Area Team highlights the year's best athletes Shenandoah football planning on taking steps forward this fall Bales on a new-look Hawkeye 10 for Clarinda Athletics Goals remain high for Wagoner, Bird, new-look Clarinda volleyball team New leaders stepping up for Essex volleyball Clarinda, Shenandoah results from opening week of the girls tennis season Clarinda football looking to play at high level, consistently this season Sidney volleyball ranked in preseason top 5 All-Sports All-Area Team released next week, a look back at the 2025/26 All-Area Teams Shenandoah state ranked to open cross country season Continuing to work, Clarinda's Woolsey continuing to see results Shenandoah girls sweep Red Oak Quite the finish, and more to come at the next level for Shenandoah's Twyman Nothwehr, Hargis step into bigger roles this fall for Clarinda Tennis Clarinda girls tennis beats Kuemper, St. Albert Move indoors if a funnel cloud is spotted.Report sightings to the National Weather Service.Be prepared to take action if a tornado warning is issued.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 3:45 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning Expiring, Gusty Winds Remain Possible Watch Now: Related Video China: Robots box and dance at Beijing's 2026 World Robot Conference Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' The Center Square YT: Teachers Unions Spend 10% of Their Annual Budget on Lobbying The Center Square YT: Teachers Unions Spend 10% of Their Annual Budget on Lobbying