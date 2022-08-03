Supervisors issue green light to Invenergy wind application

Following nearly three years of research and discussion on the potential development of wind energy in Page County, the Board of Supervisors voted Aug. 2 to approve the application from Invenergy for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

A capacity crowd of well over 100 people filled the Page Room on the third floor of the Page County Courthouse Tuesday night to hear the decision on the hotly debated issue. Members of Page County Horizons, a group of local residents opposed to the development of wind turbines in Page County due to the impact they could have on individual property rights, rose to their feet as the roll call vote was taken.

The motion to approve the application was made by Supervisor Chuck Morris and seconded by chairperson Alan Armstrong after Supervisor Jacob Holmes declined to second the motion. During the roll call vote, Armstrong and Morris supported approval of the application. Holmes cast the dissenting vote.

"I appreciate your passion, but I want you to know that I've looked at this long and hard. I believe it's in the best interest of Page County," Morris said.

Holmes said he was voting against the application due to a pattern of behavior he felt the company demonstrated during the process. Holmes believed representatives of the company had been dishonest with him and had broken an agreement with Page County about not using a county road. However, Holmes said the primary reason he was voting no was the content of the application itself.

"The top reason I'm not voting for this is the application is full of problems. We have errors everywhere. We have things that aren't complete. We've got things that aren't done. We've got things that are in question," Holmes said.

During the discussion held by the board on the application, Morris explained to those in attendance the three Supervisors met in closed session Friday, July 29, with an attorney from the law firm of Ahlers and Cooney in Des Moines to review the various legal questions facing the county regarding the wind project application.

Morris said those issues included the potential impact four of the proposed turbines would have on the broadcast signal of Shenandoah radio station KYFR; the blue boundary lines identified on the map submitted by Invenergy as part of the application; the proximity of some turbines to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail; the environmental studies conducted by Invenergy as part of the application process; and any potential conflict of interest that may arise for the individual members of the board.

The closed session meeting between the board and the attorney lasted approximately 90 minutes. No action was taken when the board returned to open session Friday and the special board meeting was adjourned.

During both public comments and an update on the issues by Page County Horizons that was included on the meeting agenda, Jenny Burkhiser, Director of Compliance and Public Affairs with Family Stations, Inc., which operates KYFR, reviewed research done by the station to determine if the turbines would impact its broadcast signal.

Burkhiser said Family Stations had hired Ben Dawson of Hatfield and Dawson Consulting Engineers of Seattle, Washington, to evaluate the impact of the proposed turbines. Dawson attended the meeting by Zoom and said his research showed the turbines would impact the signal of the station.

"There's no simple solution to that problem except the removal of those (turbines) from the proposal," Dawson said.

As a result, Burkhiser said the legal department for KYFR had written a proposed agreement to resolve the problem. However, she said officials with Invenergy had not had adequate time to review the proposal prior to the meeting Tuesday night.

"A vote on this project does put the station in a very precarious position without a written agreement. So, we continue to object to the currently proposed project," Burkhiser said.

"According to the counsel we hired, that is between the FCC, Invenergy and KYFR. It's not a county issue," Morris said during the public comments.

Burkhiser and Dawson were just two of the 27 people who addressed the board during public comments. That portion of the meeting lasted slightly more than one hour.

Concerns over the meaning of the blue boundary lines on the map submitted as part of the Invenergy application were raised by in those comments.

"What she told us, our attorney, was what the board has been telling everybody in relation to the blue line. This application grandfathers nothing in. That simply shows where the land contracts exist," Morris said. "There is absolutely no way that additional turbines could be built if the contract, or application, was approved, without another application."

While most of the people who spoke during the meeting were members of Page County Horizons, one Shenandoah resident, John Greenleaf, spoke in favor of approving the wind application.

Later, as part of the Page County Horizons update, Bryan Whipp of Clarinda discussed the future impact passage of the application could have on Page County. The owner of Whipp Sales and Service in Clarinda, he said he has discussed the wind issue with several of his customers.

"If I'm in favor of something, or if I'm against something, I'm going to talk about it with people. I'm going to find out what they think and I'm going to listen to what they have to say. That's how good relationships work and that's how good decisions are made.

"I have some customers that are in favor of the windmills. I'll be honest with you. But it's not very many -- probably less than six families. I literally had hundreds of farmers talk negatively about this issue," Whipp said.

Whipp shared stories of people with various health issues that would be negatively impacted by the turbines. Since turbines could impact cellular telephone reception, he also asked how this would impact radio reception for the 911 system in the southern portion of Page County.

In addition, Whipp suggested rescue helicopters may have trouble landing at an emergency scene located near a turbine. He also asked the board to consider the costs of agricultural services that could increase due to the extra complications the turbines could create.

Therefore, Whipp asked the board if the financial benefits of allowing the wind project were really enough to offset the long-term impact the turbines could have on local residents.

"I've paid taxes in Page County for 40 years and I'm at the max every year. Every other business in Page County is at the max also. Taxes aren't going to go down with this. This isn't going to help us," Whipp said. "I just beg you guys -- don't prostitute this county and these people for so little."