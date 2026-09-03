WEDNESDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAP Hansen/Mather, Hargis earn Atlantic Tournament championships Bryan Clark Sep 3, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpE=2?E:4 x?G:E6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mb] r=2C:?52 ad E62> A@:?ED \ {2J=2 w2C8:D H@? E96 }@] a D:?8=6D E:E=6] r=2C:?52 2=D@ 925 EH@ CF??6C\FA 7:?:D96D[ r92?5J }@E9H69C 2E }@] ` D:?8=6D 2?5 t=2:?2 w6DD6^p=2J?2 $96A96C5 2E }@] a 5@F3=6Dk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8md] $96?2?5@29 `e \ p=: w2?D6?^{J=2 |2E96C H@? E96 }@] ` 5@F3=6D E:E=6 k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am kAm%96 r=2C:?52 2?5 $96?2?5@29 8:C=D E6??:D E62>D 3@E9 925 @?6 :?5:G:5F2= 492>A:@? (65?6D52J 2E E96 pE=2?E:4 %6??:D %@FC?2>6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston Shenandoah musician among finalists at Iowa Rocks Talent Youth Competition Another state berth, and more, the goals for Sidney volleyball Page County girl runner-up in Iowa State Fair queen competition Essex volleyball edged by Hamburg in home opener Big win for Shenandoah football, Stanton/Essex improves to 2-0 A stellar career capped by a fantastic senior season for Clarinda’s Wagoner Gruber, James crowned Miss Essex, Little Miss Essex Clarinda tennis, volleyball earn road wins Sells sets PR, Mustangs earn third-place team medal at Glenwood Week 2 Southwest Iowa high school football rankings Watch highlights from Clarinda football's Week 1 win Southwest Iowa volleyball teams ranked after first week Expect a high-flying Page County Super Bowl Shenandoah earns 8 individual medals at home early bird XC meet kAm%96 r2C5:?2=D 2=D@ 925 EH@ CF??6C\FA 7:?:D96D 2?5 E@@< E9:C5 :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston The Clarinda football team earned a 59-45 shootout win Friday over Creston Another state berth, and more, the goals for Sidney volleyball Sidney volleyball’s goals and expectations are both quite high as the Cowgirls look to advance to a second straight state tournament Essex volleyball edged by Hamburg in home opener The Essex volleyball team dropped a five-set home match Tuesday against Hamburg Big win for Shenandoah football, Stanton/Essex improves to 2-0 The Week 1 high school football scoreboard A stellar career capped by a fantastic senior season for Clarinda’s Wagoner Clarinda's Addison Wagoner is the Southwest Iowa Herald Female Athlete of the Year Watch Now: Related Video Tiger Woods pleas out of DUI case, loses driver's license for 5 years Tiger Woods loses driver's license for five years after plea deal Tiger Woods loses driver's license for five years after plea deal Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Angels Baseball: Exciting Changes with New Ownership Ahead! 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