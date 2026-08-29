FRIDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Big win for Shenandoah football, Stanton/Essex improves to 2-0 Bryan Clark Aug 29, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mu@@E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 dh rC6DE@? cdk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 82>6 DE@CJ 7C@> r=2C:?52VD H:? 42? 36 7@F?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=6032a`6bch\54cc\d5h6\36`g\befba2gbd5ch]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m 2?5 2 A:4EFC6 A286 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^4@==64E:@?02f5c2hh5\2b2c\d_ba\37c3\bd_gc24c7`5f]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$96?2?5@29 dd |@F?E pJC aak^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am People are also reading… A stellar career capped by a fantastic senior season for Clarinda’s Wagoner Another state berth, and more, the goals for Sidney volleyball Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston Shenandoah musician among finalists at Iowa Rocks Talent Youth Competition Shenandoah earns 8 individual medals at home early bird XC meet Shenandoah boys cross country thinking big this season Big 3 out front looking to lead Shenandoah girls cross country Southwest Iowa preseason football rankings New leaders stepping up for Essex volleyball Senior group stepping into varsity lineup showing well for Clarinda tennis What 8th grade participation in high school sports looks like at area schools New faces laying foundation for Sidney football Page County girl runner-up in Iowa State Fair queen competition Shenandoah volleyball earns 2 wins at season-opening quad, Clarinda tennis sweeps Big win for Shenandoah football, Stanton/Essex improves to 2-0 kAmq:8 ?:89ED 7C@> y@6J ~’#@FC<6 2?5 v236 qFEECJ =:7E65 E96 $96?2?5@29 7@@E32== E62> E@ 2 dd\aa C@FE uC:52J @G6C |@F?E pJC E@ @A6? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A stellar career capped by a fantastic senior season for Clarinda’s Wagoner Clarinda's Addison Wagoner is the Southwest Iowa Herald Female Athlete of the Year Another state berth, and more, the goals for Sidney volleyball Sidney volleyball’s goals and expectations are both quite high as the Cowgirls look to advance to a second straight state tournament Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston The Clarinda football team earned a 59-45 shootout win Friday over Creston Shenandoah earns 8 individual medals at home early bird XC meet The Shenandoah, Clarinda and Essex cross country teams were part of the field Tuesday at Shenandoah's Early Bird meet. Shenandoah boys cross country thinking big this season Shenandoah seniors Carter Buttry and Luke Daoust and freshman Mason Sells on this season’s Mustangs Watch Now: Related Video 49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution-Related Sting | TMZ Sports SEC & Big Ten Rule Changes for NFL Drafted Players SEC & Big Ten Rule Changes for NFL Drafted Players College football coaches facing the hottest seats entering 2026 College football coaches facing the hottest seats entering 2026 College Football Week 0 games you need to watch this weekend College Football Week 0 games you need to watch this weekend Recommended for you