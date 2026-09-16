Alert Top Story Shenandoah officer graduates from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Bryan Clark Sep 16, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Jeffrey Kirk (center) receives his Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certificate. Attorney General Brenna Bird (right) is also pictured. IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Officer Jeffrey Kirk, who will serve with the Shenandoah Police Department graduated Aug. 21, from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.kAmx@H2 pEE@C?6J v6?6C2= qC6??2 q:C5 H2D 2>@?8 E96 A6@A=6 E96C6 E@ 4@?8C2EF=2E6 z:C< 2?5 9:D 4=2DD[ E96 bagE9 8C25F2E:?8 4=2DD E92E 4@>A=6E65 E96 24256>J’D C:8@C@FD `e\H66< EC2:?:?8 AC@8C2> E92E 4@?D:DE65 @7 4@FCD6H@C< :? A@=:4:?8 4@>>F?:42E:@?D[ 4C:>:?2= =2H[ A9JD:42= 7:E?6DD 2?5 6>6C86?4J C6DA@?D6] z:C< 2=D@ C646:G65 EC2:?:?8 :? A2EC@= AC@465FC6D[ :?G6DE:82E:@?D 2?5 E24E:42= 2?5 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 D<:==D]k^AmkAm“x 2> D@ AC@F5 @7 @FC x@H2 {2H t?7@C46>6?E p4256>J 8C25F2E6D 7@C 2?DH6C:?8 E96 42== E@ D6CG6[” D2:5 pEE@C?6J v6?6C2= q:C5] “xE :D 2 492==6?8:?8 2?5 56>2?5:?8 ;@3[ 3FE :EVD 6DD6?E:2= 7@C E96 D276EJ @7 @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D] ~FC DE2E6 :D 8C2E67F= E@ E96> 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D 7@C E96:C D6=7=6DD D24C:7:46] pD pEE@C?6J v6?6C2=[ x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ H@C<:?8 H:E9 E96> :? E96 =:?6 @7 5FEJ 2?5 >J @77:46 H:== 2=H2JD 36 96C6 E@ @776C F?H2G6C:?8 DFAA@CE]”k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Essex Labor Day parade, baby show winners Winners were recently announced from Monday's Essex Labor Day Parade and Baby Show School public measures pass in Shenandoah, fail in Clarinda Shenandoah school district voters passed a public measure Tuesday while Clarinda school district voters did not Flood Warning from WED 9:13 AM CDT until WED 3:15 PM CDT Flood Warning in Effect Until 3:15 PM CDT This Afternoon Clarinda to welcome more than 2,000 students for 71st Band Jamboree The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is set for Oct. 3. Watch Now: Related Video What Canada’s ‘unique’ EU alliance might look like US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? Midterms soon What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? Midterms soon Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Plan To Restrict Mail-In Ballots Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Plan To Restrict Mail-In Ballots