Alert Top Story Editor's Pick Clarinda to welcome more than 2,000 students for 71st Band Jamboree Bryan Clark Sep 8, 2026 Sep 8, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 71st year of the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is Saturday, Oct. 3, to Clarinda.kAm$A@?D@CD r=2C:?52 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46[ r=2C:?52 r@>>F?:EJ $49@@=D 2?5 E96 r:EJ @7 r=2C:?52 2C6 6IA64E:?8 c_ 9:89 D49@@= 2?5 >:55=6 D49@@= 32?5D 2?5 >@C6 E92? a[___ DEF56?ED E@ E2<6 A2CE] z2EJ #:586 :D E9:D J62C’D q2?5 y2>3@C66 r92:C 2?5 yF=:6 |FCC6? :D ':46 r92:C]k^AmkAm%96 A2C256 368:?D 2E h 2]>] 2C@F?5 E96 5@H?E@H? DBF2C6] p7E6C?@@? 7:6=5 24E:G:E:6D DE2CE 2E `aicd A]>] H:E9 E96 7=28\C2:D:?8 46C6>@?J 4@?5F4E65 3J E96 p>6C:42? {68:@? $6C8J !@DE }@] hg 2E E96 r=2C:?52 w:89 $49@@= u@@E32== $E25:F>] %96 r=2C:?52 w:89 $49@@= q2?5 H:== A6C7@C> E96:C 6I9:3:E:@? D9@H 7@==@H65 3J E96 27E6C?@@? 7:6=5 4@>A6E:E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Baumgart goes off for 8 touchdowns to lead Clarinda to Page County Super Bowl win Watch highlights from Sidney volleyball's Corner Conference victory Haggerty's offense, Jimeson's defense leading Sidney volleyball Sophomores stepping into bigger roles for Clarinda volleyball Clarinda volleyball 4-1 at Glenwood Tournament Essex volleyball edged by Hamburg in home opener Sidney volleyball wins, Essex loses in Corner play Watch the beginning sprint from the Clarinda cross country meet A few big plays from the Clarinda/Shenandoah football game Wins for Clarinda, Sidney volleyball, Shenandoah tennis splits in home finale Stanton/Essex falls to East Mills in Chase Heinold Memorial Game Runner-up finish for Mather leads Mustangs to 3rd at Clarinda A few HUDL video highlights from the young fall sports season Clarinda tennis, volleyball earn road wins Watch Shenandoah/Clarinda volleyball video highlights kAmp5>:DD:@? 7@C E96 7:6=5 4@>A6E:E:@? :D Sf 7@C 25F=ED 2?5 Sd 7@C DEF56?ED]k^AmkAm%96C6 H:== 36 bd 2H2C5D AC6D6?E65 E9:D J62C H:E9 E96 v=6?? |:==6C q:CE9A=246 $@4:6EJ 2H2C5:?8 2? @G6C2== EC@A9J E@ E96 E@A 32?5 4@?D:56C:?8 3@E9 A2C256 2?5 7:6=5 A6C7@C>2?46D] %96 #:492C5 “s:4<” |@H6CJ |6>@C:2= %C2G6=:?8 EC@A9J H:== 2=D@ 36 2H2C565 E@ E96 E@A @G6C2== 32?5] %96 E@A 7@FC :? 6249 9:89 D49@@= 4=2DD 2?5 E@A E9C66 :? 6249 >:55=6 D49@@= 4=2DD :? 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