SATURDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Clarinda volleyball 4-1 at Glenwood Tournament Bryan Clark Sep 5, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv=6?H@@5 %@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 a w2C=2? ` Wa`\`d[ `f\a`[ `d\`bXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 a {6 |2CD _ Wa`\`b[ a`\`bXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 a %9@>2D y6776CD@? _ Wa`\g[ a`\`cXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 a $E2?E@? ` Wa_\aa[ a`\``[ `d\gXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am People are also reading… Baumgart goes off for 8 touchdowns to lead Clarinda to Page County Super Bowl win Watch highlights from Sidney volleyball's Corner Conference victory Haggerty's offense, Jimeson's defense leading Sidney volleyball Essex volleyball edged by Hamburg in home opener Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston Shenandoah musician among finalists at Iowa Rocks Talent Youth Competition Clarinda tennis, volleyball earn road wins Gruber, James crowned Miss Essex, Little Miss Essex Clarinda volleyball 4-1 at Glenwood Tournament Hansen/Mather, Hargis earn Atlantic Tournament championships Week 2 Southwest Iowa high school football rankings Sidney volleyball wins, Essex loses in Corner play A few big plays from the Clarinda/Shenandoah football game Southwest Iowa volleyball teams ranked after first week Page County girl runner-up in Iowa State Fair queen competition kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m&?:EJ r9C:DE:2? a r=2C:?52 ` Wa`\`f[ `f\a`[ `d\bXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 G@==6J32== E62> H@? 7@FC @7 7:G6 >2E496D $2EFC52J 2E E96 v=6?H@@5 %@FC?2>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 r2C5:?2=D @A6?65 A@@= A=2J H:E9 2 a\` H:? @G6C w2C=2? 2?5 2 a\_ H:? @G6C {6 |2CD] p?@E96C C@F?5 @7 A@@= A=2J D2H EH@ >@C6 H:?D 7@C E96 r2C5:?2=D[ a\_ @G6C %9@>2D y6776CD@? 2?5 a\` @G6C $E2?E@?]k^Am kAmx? E96 492>A:@?D9:A C@F?5[ r=2C:?52 A=2J65 2?5 =@DE a\` E@ &?:EJ r9C:DE:2?[ E@ 6?5 E96 E@FC?2>6?E c\`[ EC2:=:?8 @?=J E96 9@DE #2>D[ H9@ 5C@AA65 ;FDE @?6 D6E :? H:??:?8 7:G6 >2E496D]k^Am kAmr=2C:?52 DE2ED 7C@> E96 52J H6C6?’E :>>65:2E6=J 2G2:=23=6]k^AmkAm%96 r2C5:?2=D 362E w2C=2? a`\`d[ `f\a` 2?5 `d\`b[ E96? 362E {6 |2CD a`\`b 2?5 a`\`b] r=2C:?52’D H:? @G6C %9@>2D y6776CD@? H2D 3J 2 a`\g[ a`\`c D4@C6 367@C6 E96 r2C5:?2=D 5@H?65 $E2?E@? a_\aa[ a`\``[ `d\g]k^Am kAmr=2C:?52 =@DE a`\`f[ `f\a`[ `d\b E@ &?:EJ r9C:DE:2? :? E96 7:?2= 82>6 @7 E96 52J]k^AmkAm%96 r2C5:?2=D 6?565 E96 52J d\` 2?5 ?6IE EC2G6= %F6D52J E@ $96?2?5@29]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Baumgart goes off for 8 touchdowns to lead Clarinda to Page County Super Bowl win Cooper Baumgart threw the fourth most passing touchdowns in a game in Iowa 11-player history, leading Clarinda to a Page County Super Bowl win… Watch highlights from Sidney volleyball's Corner Conference victory A few highlights from Sidney volleyball's 3-1 win Thursday over Stanton Haggerty's offense, Jimeson's defense leading Sidney volleyball The Sidney volleyball team opened the Corner Conference portion of the season Thursday with a 3-1 home win over Stanton Essex volleyball edged by Hamburg in home opener The Essex volleyball team dropped a five-set home match Tuesday against Hamburg Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston The Clarinda football team earned a 59-45 shootout win Friday over Creston Watch Now: Related Video FILE: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to retire in December Tiger Woods pleas out of DUI case, loses driver's license for 5 years Tiger Woods pleas out of DUI case, loses driver's license for 5 years Tiger Woods loses driver's license for five years after plea deal Tiger Woods loses driver's license for five years after plea deal Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Recommended for you