TUESDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Clarinda tennis, volleyball earn road wins Bryan Clark Sep 2, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 b w2C=2? _ Wad\a_[ ad\`g[ ad\fXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 G@==6J32== E62> @A6?65 E96 D62D@? %F6D52J H:E9 2 b\_ H:? 2E w2C=2? :? w2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 A=2J]k^AmkAmv2>6 D4@C6D H6C6 ad\a_[ ad\`g 2?5 ad\f]k^AmkAmr=2C:?52 DE2ED H6C6?’E :>>65:2E6=J 2G2:=23=6] %96 r2C5:?2=D A=2J 282:? $2EFC52J 2E E96 v=6?H@@5 %@FC?2>6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston Shenandoah musician among finalists at Iowa Rocks Talent Youth Competition Another state berth, and more, the goals for Sidney volleyball Shenandoah boys cross country thinking big this season A stellar career capped by a fantastic senior season for Clarinda’s Wagoner Page County girl runner-up in Iowa State Fair queen competition Big win for Shenandoah football, Stanton/Essex improves to 2-0 Gruber, James crowned Miss Essex, Little Miss Essex Essex volleyball edged by Hamburg in home opener Sells sets PR, Mustangs earn third-place team medal at Glenwood Week 2 Southwest Iowa high school football rankings Shenandoah earns 8 individual medals at home early bird XC meet Watch highlights from Clarinda football's Week 1 win Clarinda tennis, volleyball earn road wins New faces laying foundation for Sidney football kAmk6>mkDEC@?8mw2>3FC8 b tDD6I a Wad\`g[ ac\ae[ ad\aa[ a_\ad[ `d\``Xk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 DE@CJ 7C@> E96 >2E49 :D 2G2:=23=6 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=602`f3`3a5\6ahc\d73b\27a6\63h_agh6f53g]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m H:E9 2 A:4EFC6 A286 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^4@==64E:@?0244427fe\g6b5\d`ac\3_`f\7`ae7fh_e3fg]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8my@9?D@?\qC@4< b $:5?6J ` Wad\`g[ ad\ab[ ad\af[ ad\`cXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am kAm%96 $:5?6J G@==6J32== E62> =@DE :ED D62D@? @A6?6C %F6D52J[ 72==:?8 b\` 2E 9@>6 282:?DE y@9?D@?\qC@4<]k^Am kAmv2>6 D4@C6D H6C6 ad\`g[ ad\ab[ ad\af 2?5 ad\`c]k^AmkAmz6J2?2 w2886CEJ 2?5 |J=6C |296C C624965 5@F3=6 5:8:E <:==D 7@C E96 r=2DD `p }@] d r@H8:C=D H:E9 |296C C64@C5:?8 2 5@F3=6\5@F3=6] w2886CEJ 7:?:D965 H:E9 `b <:==D 2?5 9:E ]c`f 7@C E96 >2E49 H9:=6 |296C 6?565 H:E9 `_ <:==D 2?5 25565 `f 5:8D]k^AmkAmr92C=: z:?8 AFE 2H2J 7:G6 <:==D 7@C $:5?6J H9:=6 p55J u@DE6C C64@C565 ag 2DD:DED 2?5 25565 `c 5:8D]k^Am kAmp55J y:>6D@? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston The Clarinda football team earned a 59-45 shootout win Friday over Creston Another state berth, and more, the goals for Sidney volleyball Sidney volleyball’s goals and expectations are both quite high as the Cowgirls look to advance to a second straight state tournament Shenandoah boys cross country thinking big this season Shenandoah seniors Carter Buttry and Luke Daoust and freshman Mason Sells on this season’s Mustangs A stellar career capped by a fantastic senior season for Clarinda’s Wagoner Clarinda's Addison Wagoner is the Southwest Iowa Herald Female Athlete of the Year Big win for Shenandoah football, Stanton/Essex improves to 2-0 The Week 1 high school football scoreboard Watch Now: Related Video Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Angels Baseball: Exciting Changes with New Ownership Ahead! 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