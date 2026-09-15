Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, September 15 Bryan Clark Sep 15, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E 2E s6?:D@?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] r=2C:?52 ae \ {2J=2 w2C8:D H@? E96 }@] a D:?8=6D E:E=6] r92?5J }@E9H69C H2D }@] ` D:?8=6D CF??6C\FA] k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 b s6?:D@? _ Wad\`a[ ad\`f[ ad\`dXk^Am kAm|:DD@FC: '2==6J b $96?2?5@29 _ Wad\`a[ ad\`d[ ad\`dXk^Am People are also reading… Essex linemen protecting Case, high-scoring Viking offense Clarinda football moving up, Shenandoah XC, Sidney VB in state rankings Sophomores stepping into bigger roles for Clarinda volleyball Shenandoah boys XC takes 3rd at Central Decatur Shenandoah's Mather, Sells in latest cross country rankings Baumgart goes off for 8 touchdowns to lead Clarinda to Page County Super Bowl win Shenandoah places 2nd at home volleyball tournament Essex Labor Day parade, baby show winners School public measures pass in Shenandoah, fail in Clarinda Clarinda, Shenandoah football drop road tests in non-district finales Watch highlights from Sidney volleyball's Corner Conference victory Watch highlights from the Stanton/Essex vs. Sidney game On 9/11, Nebraskans looked up and saw Air Force One. Why George W. Bush came to Offutt Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, September 14 Haggerty's offense, Jimeson's defense leading Sidney volleyball kAmuC6>@?E\|:==D b tDD6I _ Wad\g[ ad\`c[ ad\``Xk^AmkAmt2DE |:==D b $:5?6J ` Wad\`c[ a_\ad[ ad\a_[ af\adXk^AmkAmk6>m$96?2?5@29VD D4965F=65 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ >66E 2E pw$%( H2D 42?46=65] tDD6I’D 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ >66E 2E t2DE pE49:D@? H2D A@DEA@?65]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Essex linemen protecting Case, high-scoring Viking offense Stanton/Essex football earned its third win of the season at home Friday against Sidney Clarinda football moving up, Shenandoah XC, Sidney VB in state rankings The Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys and girls cross country and Sidney volleyball teams are in this week's state rankings Sophomores stepping into bigger roles for Clarinda volleyball The Clarinda volleyball team earned a road sweep Tuesday over Shenandoah, led in part by an impressive sophomore group Shenandoah boys XC takes 3rd at Central Decatur Check out Thursday's volleyball and cross country scoreboard Shenandoah's Mather, Sells in latest cross country rankings The latest cross country rankings show the Shenandoah boys and two Shenandoah athletes ranked in Class 2A. Watch Now: Related Video Top Heisman Trophy Candidates Early This College Football Season NFL Week 1 Overreactions: Giants move past mediocrity, Bears look legit NFL Week 1 Overreactions: Giants move past mediocrity, Bears look legit Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry & Zay Flowers Are UNSTOPPABLE Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry & Zay Flowers Are UNSTOPPABLE US LBM Coaches Poll: Texas win over Ohio State reshapes playoff debate US LBM Coaches Poll: Texas win over Ohio State reshapes playoff debate Recommended for you