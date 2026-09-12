SATURDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Shenandoah places 2nd at home volleyball tournament Bryan Clark Sep 12, 2026 Sep 12, 2026 0 Shenandoah Mustangs Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$96?2?5@29 %@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mu:?2=i |:DD@FC: '2==6J a $96?2?5@29 _ Wa`\`_[ a`\`fXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$96?2?5@29 a {6?@I _ Wa`\`d[ a`\`fXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$96?2?5@29 a pF5F3@? _ Wa`\`e[ a`\`gXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$96?2?5@29 a t2DE &?:@? _ Wa`\`a[ a`\`gXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am People are also reading… Sophomores stepping into bigger roles for Clarinda volleyball Essex linemen protecting Case, high-scoring Viking offense Clarinda football moving up, Shenandoah XC, Sidney VB in state rankings Baumgart goes off for 8 touchdowns to lead Clarinda to Page County Super Bowl win Shenandoah boys XC takes 3rd at Central Decatur Watch highlights from Sidney volleyball's Corner Conference victory Watch the beginning sprint from the Clarinda cross country meet Wins for Clarinda, Sidney volleyball, Shenandoah tennis splits in home finale Shenandoah places 2nd at home volleyball tournament Runner-up finish for Mather leads Mustangs to 3rd at Clarinda Presenting the Week 3 Southwest Iowa high school volleyball rankings Essex Labor Day parade, baby show winners School public measures pass in Shenandoah, fail in Clarinda Clarinda, Shenandoah football drop road tests in non-district finales Haggerty's offense, Jimeson's defense leading Sidney volleyball kAm%96 $96?2?5@29 G@==6J32== E62> H@? :ED 7:CDE E9C66 >2E496D $2EFC52J 2E :ED 9@>6 E@FC?2>6?E 367@C6 72==:?8 E@ |:DD@FC: '2==6J :? E96 492>A:@?D9:A >2E49]k^AmkAm%96 u:==:6D 362E {6?@I[ pF5F3@? 2?5 t2DE &?:@?[ 2== 3J a\_ D4@C6D[ 367@C6 =@D:?8 a\_ E@ E96 {25J #65D :? E96 7:?2=]k^AmkAm$96?2?5@29’D H:? @G6C {6?@I H2D a`\`d[ a`\`f[ E96 |FDE2?8D’ D64@?5 H:? @G6C {6?@I E9:D D62D@?]k^Am kAm{J?5:6 vC66? =65 $96?2?5@29’D @776?D6[ AFEE:?8 2H2J `a @7 E96 E62>’D `h <:==D] |682? q@D=6J 2?5 z2=J? $42>>2? 25565 EH@ <:==D 6249 2?5 $42>>2? D6E FA 6:89E 2DD:DED 2?5 q@D=6J D6G6?]k^Am kAmvC66? 2=D@ =65 E96 $96?2?5@29 5676?D6 H:E9 E9C66 5:8D] t>>2 $49632F> D6CG65 7@FC 246D]k^AmkAm%96 |FDE2?8D :>AC@G65 E@ a\_ @? E96 52J H:E9 2 a`\`e[ a`\`g H:? @G6C pF5F3@?]k^AmkAmvC66? 7:?:D965 E96 >2E49 H:E9 ?:?6 <:==D 2?5 $42>>2? 25565 7@FC E@ 8@ H:E9 7@FC 2DD:DED] q@D=6J =65 E96 E62> H:E9 6:89E 2DD:DED]k^Am kAm|J2 *@F?8 A2465 E96 324< =:?6 H:E9 D6G6? 5:8D H9:=6 vC66? 25565 7:G6] $42>>2? C64@C565 EH@ 3=@4<D 2?5 EH@ 246D]k^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 7:?:D965 A@@= A=2J H:E9 2 a`\`a[ a`\`g H:? @G6C t2DE &?:@?]k^Am kAmvC66? 6?565 E96 >2E49 H:E9 7@FC <:==D H9:=6 $49632F> AFE 2H2J EH@ H:??6CD] $42>>2? 5:DEC:3FE65 D6G6? 2DD:DED 2?5 q@D=6J 925 7@FC]k^AmkAmvC66? =65 E96 5676?D6 H:E9 D6G6? 5:8D] qC@@<=J? |296C 25565 7@FC 5:8D H9:=6 *@F?8 2?5 {J=2 |2E96C 7:?:D965 H:E9 E9C66 6249 2?5 q@D=6J EH@] $42>>2? C64@C565 EH@ 3=@4<D]k^Am kAm$96?2?5@29’D E@FC?2>6?E 6?565 H:E9 2 a`\`_[ a`\`f =@DD 282:?DE r=2DD ap }@] `d |:DD@FC: '2==6J :? E96 492>A:@?D9:A >2E49]k^AmkAm%96 {25J #65D 7:?:D965 c\_ @? E96 52J E@ H:? E96 E@FC?2>6?E]k^Am kAmvC66? 7:?:D965 H:E9 7:G6 <:==D H:E9 q@D=6J D6EE:?8 FA D:I 2DD:DED 2?5 $42>>2? 7@FC]k^Am kAmq@D=6J =65 E96 |FDE2?8 5676?D6 H:E9 7:G6 5:8D] $42>>2? 25565 7@FC 5:8D H9:=6 *@F?8 2?5 vC66? 3@E9 925 E9C66] vC66? 925 EH@ 3=@4<D]k^Am kAm$96?2?5@29 6?565 E96 52J H:E9 2 d\c C64@C5] %96 |FDE2?8D C6EFC? 9@>6 %F6D52J 7@C 2 C6>2E49 282:?DE |:DD@FC: '2==6J :? (6DE6C? x@H2 r@?76C6?46 A=2J]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video US LBM Coaches Poll: Texas win over Ohio State reshapes playoff debate CFB Week 2 Predictions: Texas and Ohio State Headline Busy Saturday Slate CFB Week 2 Predictions: Texas and Ohio State Headline Busy Saturday Slate LIV Golf Files Bankruptcy LIV Golf Files Bankruptcy ROBBERY in Ann Arbor + Baton Rouge BEAT-DOWN ROBBERY in Ann Arbor + Baton Rouge BEAT-DOWN Recommended for you