FRIDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Clarinda, Shenandoah football drop road tests in non-district finales Bryan Clark Sep 12, 2026 Sep 12, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mu@@E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m&?56CH@@5 bd r=2C:?52 a`k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 7@@E32== E62> =65 `c\_ 27E6C E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C 2?5 a`\f :? E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C uC:52J 2E &?56CH@@5 3FE E96 t28=6D D4@C65 E96 82>6’D =2DE 7@FC E@F495@H?D 2?5 D9FE @FE E96 r2C5:?2=D :? E96 D64@?5 92=7 7@C 2 bd\a` H:?]k^AmkAmp =@?8 CF? 62C=J :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sophomores stepping into bigger roles for Clarinda volleyball The Clarinda volleyball team earned a road sweep Tuesday over Shenandoah, led in part by an impressive sophomore group Essex linemen protecting Case, high-scoring Viking offense Stanton/Essex football earned its third win of the season at home Friday against Sidney Clarinda football moving up, Shenandoah XC, Sidney VB in state rankings The Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys and girls cross country and Sidney volleyball teams are in this week's state rankings Baumgart goes off for 8 touchdowns to lead Clarinda to Page County Super Bowl win Cooper Baumgart threw the fourth most passing touchdowns in a game in Iowa 11-player history, leading Clarinda to a Page County Super Bowl win… Shenandoah boys XC takes 3rd at Central Decatur Check out Thursday's volleyball and cross country scoreboard Watch Now: Related Video US LBM Coaches Poll: Texas win over Ohio State reshapes playoff debate CFB Week 2 Predictions: Texas and Ohio State Headline Busy Saturday Slate CFB Week 2 Predictions: Texas and Ohio State Headline Busy Saturday Slate LIV Golf Files Bankruptcy LIV Golf Files Bankruptcy ROBBERY in Ann Arbor + Baton Rouge BEAT-DOWN ROBBERY in Ann Arbor + Baton Rouge BEAT-DOWN Recommended for you