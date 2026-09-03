Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, September 3 Bryan Clark Sep 3, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmq657@C5 b tDD6I _ Wad\`e[ ad\c[ ad\`fXk^AmkAm$:5?6J b $E2?E@? ` Wad\`c[ `g\ad[ ad\`e[ ad\`eXk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston The Clarinda football team earned a 59-45 shootout win Friday over Creston Expect a high-flying Page County Super Bowl Time for take two! Everyone in the state now has at least one game played, if not two. The first week gave multiple twists and turns, and Week… Essex volleyball edged by Hamburg in home opener The Essex volleyball team dropped a five-set home match Tuesday against Hamburg Big win for Shenandoah football, Stanton/Essex improves to 2-0 The Week 1 high school football scoreboard Clarinda tennis, volleyball earn road wins Check out Tuesday's volleyball and tennis scores Watch Now: Related Video Tiger Woods pleas out of DUI case, loses driver's license for 5 years Tiger Woods loses driver's license for five years after plea deal Tiger Woods loses driver's license for five years after plea deal Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Angels Baseball: Exciting Changes with New Ownership Ahead! Angels Baseball: Exciting Changes with New Ownership Ahead! Recommended for you