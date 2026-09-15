The 67th annual Clarinda Craft Carnival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17.
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Winners were recently announced from Monday's Essex Labor Day Parade and Baby Show
Shenandoah school district voters passed a public measure Tuesday while Clarinda school district voters did not
The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is set for Oct. 3.
Severe Thunderstorms with Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfall Tonight
Shenfest is just two weeks away and local veterans have been chosen to be the Grand Marshals
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