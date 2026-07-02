Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, July 2 Bryan Clark Jul 2, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmrC6DE@? `g r=2C:?52 `bk^AmkAmv=6?H@@5 a $96?2?5@29 _k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmrC6DE@? `d r=2C:?52 ck^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 `b v=6?H@@5 ck^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win Default speed limit to increase on many Iowa rural roads July 1 Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak Clarinda softball drops doubleheader on Senior Night Free passes, 3-hit night from Trowbridge lead Shenandoah softball to home win Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball compete at Saturday tournaments Clarinda beats 5A opponent, Shenandoah sweeps at home A’s rally for MINK League win USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Spring Sports All-Area Team Shenandoah, Sidney softball, Sidney baseball lose Wednesday kAmr=2C:?52 pVD `d }6G252 dk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Shenandoah’s Titus Steng is the Southwest Iowa Herald Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Clarinda baseball scoreboard from the Cardinals' game at Busch Stadium and the A's home game Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win The Clarinda softball team broke the game open in a big way with an 11-run 5th inning in a win Friday at Shenandoah Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Two Clarinda seniors reflect on playing, and winning, a baseball game Sunday at Busch Stadium. Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak The Shenandoah baseball team opened up a big lead early and ended a seven-game skid with a home win Tuesday over Tri-Center Watch Now: Related Video Chris Johnson’s daughter brings back Ice Bucket Challenge 'Never a red card. Never.' - Mauricio Pochettino left frustrated by Folarin Balogun's dismissal during USA's 2-0 victory 'Never a red card. Never.' - Mauricio Pochettino left frustrated by Folarin Balogun's dismissal during USA's 2-0 victory US: Colorful US supporters build atmosphere before Bosnia match. US: Colorful US supporters build atmosphere before Bosnia match. Grizzlies Deal Morant To Trail Blazers For Grant & Murray Grizzlies Deal Morant To Trail Blazers For Grant & Murray Recommended for you