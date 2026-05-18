District Golf Scoreboard: Monday, May 18 Bryan Clark May 18, 2026 22 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Monday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD v@=7k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap s:DEC:4E %@FC?2>6?E 2E $96?2?5@29k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] r=2C:?52 b_e \ s:DEC:4E 492>A:@? 2?5 DE2E6 BF2=:7:6C] y24 u:?6 =65 E96 r2C5:?2=D H:E9 2 CF??6C\FA D4@C6 @7 f_]k^AmkAmb] $96?2?5@29 b`` \ $E2E6 BF2=:7:6C] yy |2CE:? H2D x?5:G:5F2= 492>A:@? H:E9 2 ef] k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Sidney’s baseball, football and wrestling teams are bringing in an additional school to share the sport for the upcoming season. Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts The Clarinda boys golf team won a sectional championship Wednesday to advance to the district tournament Clarinda Boys Golf wins district championship, qualifies for state tournament The Clarinda boys golf team won the district championship Monday to qualify for the program's first state tournament in nine years, and they d… Full area list of state track and field qualifiers Check out results highlights from today's state qualifying track and field meets Clarinda track and field qualifies 18 events for state, big goals for Des Moines The Clarinda boys qualified 10 events for the state meet and the Clarinda girls eight Thursday at a state qualifying meet in Treynor. Watch Now: Related Video Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard at Cyclone Tailgate Tour | May 18 Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers tailgate tour | May 18 Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers tailgate tour | May 18 Rai Captures Maiden Major With PGA Championship Victory Rai Captures Maiden Major With PGA Championship Victory Brendan Sorsby Battles NCAA for Eligibility Restoration Brendan Sorsby Battles NCAA for Eligibility Restoration Recommended for you