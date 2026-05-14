State Qualifying Track and Field Scoreboard: Thursday, May 14 Bryan Clark May 14, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %C24< 2?5 u:6=5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap $E2E6 "F2=:7J:?8 |66E o %C6J?@Ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAma] r=2C:?52 ``c \ pFE@>2E:4 DE2E6 BF2=:7:6CDi |:=6J (28@?6C Wa__X[ $E6G:6 (:=>6D Wc__ 9FC5=6DX[ t==6CJ q:C5 W9:89 ;F>AX[ $J5?6J $A6CCJ WD9@E AFEX] g__ >65=6J[ cI`__ U2>Aj cIc__ C6=2Jk^AmkAme] $96?2?5@29 d` \ $FD:6 q236 Wg__Xk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p $E2E6 "F2=:7J:?8 |66E o uC6>@?E\|:==Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Fine leads Clarinda Golf at Kuemper Tournament Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Shenandoah hires Buckholdt as new head football coach Shenandoah, Sidney win 4 events at F-M Last Chance Relays Rasmussen, Shenandoah earn runner-up honors at Hawkeye 10 Girls Golf Tabor woman wins $30,000 in 'Red Hot 7s' scratch game Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Event championships from Hennings, Graham lead Shenandoah at Hawkeye 10 Track Shenandoah perfect in winning Hawkeye 10 Boys Tennis Tournament Martin, Mustangs win Sectional Golf title OneSource Restoration breaks ground on new office in New Market kAm``] tDD6I aek^AmkAm`b] $:5?6J ``k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD %C24< 2?5 u:6=5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap $E2E6 "F2=:7J:?8 |66E o %C6J?@Ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAma] $96?2?5@29 hh \ $:>@? w6??:?8D W5:D4FDX[ r2CE6C $6==D W9:89 ;F>AX[ g__ >65=6J C6=2J[ %:EFD $E6?8 W`__[ a__[ c__[ g__ H966=492:CXk^Am kAmb] r=2C:?52 gd \ y@C52? qFEE W5:D4FDX[ cI`__[ cIa__ U2>Aj cIc__ C6=2JD] z2CD@? y@9?D@? W`__[ a__[ c__ H966=492:CXk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p $E2E6 "F2=:7J:?8 |66E o uC6>@?E\|:==Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`_] $:5?6J `hk^AmkAm``] tDD6I `gk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Sidney’s baseball, football and wrestling teams are bringing in an additional school to share the sport for the upcoming season. Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track The Clarinda girls placed third and the boys fourth, combining for three Hawkeye 10 meet championships Thursday Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts The Clarinda boys golf team won a sectional championship Wednesday to advance to the district tournament Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Hear from the members of the Shenandoah boys tennis team as they look ahead to, what they expect to be, a big finish. Fine leads Clarinda Golf at Kuemper Tournament Check out how Clarinda boys golf did Saturday at Kuemper Watch Now: Related Video Netflix To Showcase First-Ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game Two-time champion Svitolina fights back against Rybakina in Rome Two-time champion Svitolina fights back against Rybakina in Rome 4 Quarterbacks Under The Most Pressure Entering 2026 4 Quarterbacks Under The Most Pressure Entering 2026 Pit Pass Live with insider Zion Brown: Palou fastest at first practice, IndyCar changes full course yellow rule Pit Pass Live with insider Zion Brown: Palou fastest at first practice, IndyCar changes full course yellow rule Recommended for you