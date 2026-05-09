SATURDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Fine leads Clarinda Golf at Kuemper Tournament Bryan Clark May 9, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD v@=7k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m{2CCJ r=2C< zF6>A6C x?G:E2E:@?2=k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8md] r=2C:?52 bba \ y24 u:?6 =65 E96 r2C5:?2=D H:E9 2 gE9\A=246 ffk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 3@JD 8@=7 4@>A=6E65 2 eb\9@=6[ 7@FC\6G6?E H66< H:E9 2 7:7E9\A=246 bba $2EFC52J 2E E96 zF6>A6C %@FC?2>6?E]k^Am kAmy24 u:?6 =65 E96 r2C5:?2=D H:E9 2 ff[ 7:?:D9:?8 6:89E9 :? E96 fb\2E9=6E6 7:6=5]k^Am People are also reading… Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Tabor woman wins $30,000 in 'Red Hot 7s' scratch game Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track Essex, Sidney earn 4 event titles at Corner Track and Field meet Sidney, Essex track compete at Southwest Valley, Pickens, Rasmussen lead area golfers Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead After being fired from 4 hospitals, nurse in Shenandoah now accused of stealing meds Shenandoah Boys Golf takes 2nd, one stroke behind Kuemper at Hawkeye 10 Tournament Sidney Girls Golf makes up half of Corner Conference's all-conference team Event championships from Hennings, Graham lead Shenandoah at Hawkeye 10 Track Big night for Clarinda as boys, girls track, boys tennis, golf and girls golf earn wins Clarinda boys tennis wins fifth straight, Clarinda, Shen golf play in Atlantic Watch Dowling, Thompson comment on repeating as Corner Golf champions Daughter of 10-year MLB vet, Brianna Johnson a 'gem' who delivers for Hawkeyes again and again kAm%96 E@A 7@FC E62>D H6C6 H:E9:? EH@ DEC@<6D @7 6249 @E96C H:E9 $A6?46C H:??:?8 E96 E:E=6 H:E9 2 b`c[ >2E4965 3J wF>3@=5E] zF6>A6C 2?5 (63DE6C r:EJ E:65 7@C E9:C5 H:E9 2 b`e] r256 q:C5D6== @7 wF>3@=5E H@? E96 :?5:G:5F2= 492>A:@?D9:A H:E9 2 eg[ E9C66 DEC@<6D 36EE6C E92? s2HD@? q6CEC2? @7 (63DE6C r:EJ]k^AmkAmr=2C:?52’D z@CE }62= H2D @?6 DEC@<6 369:?5 u:?6[ 7:?:D9:?8 `akDFAmE9k^DFAm H:E9 2 fg]k^Am kAm(2C?6C $49>:EE H2D ?6IE 7@C E96 r2C5:?2=D[ 7@==@H65 3J q2CC6EE w286J 2?5 (:==:2> $F>A[ H9@ 3@E9 A@DE65 2 h_]k^AmkAm%96 r2C5:?2=D 4@>A6E6 282:? :? (65?6D52J’D A@DED62D@? @A6?6C 2D E96J 9@DE 2 r=2DD ap $64E:@?2= %@FC?2>6?E]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Video interviews with some of Clarinda track and field's top sprinters Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Check out Shenandoah girls golf results from Friday's dual Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track The Clarinda girls placed third and the boys fourth, combining for three Hawkeye 10 meet championships Thursday Essex, Sidney earn 4 event titles at Corner Track and Field meet The Essex and Sidney track and field teams combined to win four event championships Tuesday at the Corner Conference meet Sidney, Essex track compete at Southwest Valley, Pickens, Rasmussen lead area golfers Check out Thursday's track and field result highlights and girls golf scoreboard Watch Now: Related Video CyHawk Talk: Cyclones win recruiting battle vs Iowa, Wisconsin + How to feel about transfer portal additions FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About... The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About... Recommended for you