Spring Sports Scoreboard: Monday, May 11 Bryan Clark May 11, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Monday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D v@=7k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E 2E {6H:D r6?EC2=k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAma] $96?2?5@29 beg \ $2C29 !:4<6?D =65 E96 u:==:6D H:E9 2 E9:C5\A=246 gb 2?5 p=2:?2 p?56CD@? H2D 7:7E9 H:E9 2? gg]k^AmkAmd] r=2C:?52 bfe \ %2J=@C #2D>FDD6? =65 E96 r2C5:?2=D H:E9 2 CF??6C\FA D4@C6 @7 g_] p55J (6:?C6:49 2=D@ >652=65 H:E9 2 D6G6?E9\A=246 ggk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m#68F=2C $62D@?k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Essex, Sidney earn 4 event titles at Corner Track and Field meet Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Sidney, Essex track compete at Southwest Valley, Pickens, Rasmussen lead area golfers Event championships from Hennings, Graham lead Shenandoah at Hawkeye 10 Track Fine leads Clarinda Golf at Kuemper Tournament Sidney Girls Golf makes up half of Corner Conference's all-conference team Tabor woman wins $30,000 in 'Red Hot 7s' scratch game Shenandoah Boys Golf takes 2nd, one stroke behind Kuemper at Hawkeye 10 Tournament Rasmussen, Shenandoah earn runner-up honors at Hawkeye 10 Girls Golf Watch Dowling, Thompson comment on repeating as Corner Golf champions After being fired from 4 hospitals, nurse in Shenandoah now accused of stealing meds Dowling, Cowgirls repeat as Corner Tourney Golf champions kAm|@F?E pJC `hb $:5?6J a`_ {6?@I a`c q657@C5 }@ %62> $4@C6 \ p=JDD2 s@H=:?8 =65 E96 r@H8:C=D H:E9 2 CF??6C\FA cbk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %C24< 2?5 u:6=5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8muC6>@?E\|:==D {2DE r92?46 |66Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAma] $96?2?5@29 fa \ %96 u:==:6D H@? E96 cIg__ C6=2J] t==:6 w@=DE6 7:?:D965 a?5 :? E96 `d__]k^Am kAmf] $:5?6J ca \ y@46=J? %24<6EE H@? E96 9:89 ;F>A] z6J2?2 w2886CEJ H@? E96 =@?8 ;F>A] %96 r@H8:C=D H@? E96 cIa__ C6=2J] k^Am kAmg] tDD6I bg \ !:A6C |296C H@? E96 c__ 2?5 H2D a?5 :? E96 a__ 2?5 `__ k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mq@JD %C24< 2?5 u:6=5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8muC6>@?E\|:==D {2DE r92?46 |66Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmb] $96?2?5@29 eg \ v236 qFEECJ H@? E96 `__] r@=6 vC292> H@? E96 a__] %96 |FDE2?8D H@? E96 cIa__ C6=2J] k^Am kAmd] $:5?6J d_ \ %96 r@H3@JD H@? E96 cIc__ C6=2J] p:56? $E6?K6= H2D a?5 :? E96 9:89 ;F>A] %96 r@H3@JD H6C6 a?5 :? E96 g__ >65=6J C6=2J] k^AmkAm`_] tDD6I ak^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Check out Shenandoah girls golf results from Friday's dual Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track The Clarinda girls placed third and the boys fourth, combining for three Hawkeye 10 meet championships Thursday Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Video interviews with some of Clarinda track and field's top sprinters Essex, Sidney earn 4 event titles at Corner Track and Field meet The Essex and Sidney track and field teams combined to win four event championships Tuesday at the Corner Conference meet Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Hear from the members of the Shenandoah boys tennis team as they look ahead to, what they expect to be, a big finish. Watch Now: Related Video Wizards Win Draft Lottery To Capture No.1 Pick CyHawk Talk: Cyclones win recruiting battle vs Iowa, Wisconsin + How to feel about transfer portal additions CyHawk Talk: Cyclones win recruiting battle vs Iowa, Wisconsin + How to feel about transfer portal additions FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? Recommended for you