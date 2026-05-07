Spring Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, May 7 Bryan Clark May 7, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %C24< 2?5 u:6=5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 |66E o v=6?H@@5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmb] r=2C:?52 `_b \ $E6G:6 (:=>6D H@? E96 c__ 9FC5=6D] t==6CJ q:C5 H2D a?5 :? E96 c__ 2?5 9:89 ;F>A] zJ=:6 |6:6C H2D a?5 :? E96 =@?8 ;F>A] %96 r2C5:?2=D H6C6 a?5 :? E96 cI`__ C6=2J]k^AmkAmg] $96?2?5@29 ca \ pG2 ~V#@FC<6 H2D a?5 :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Video interviews with some of Clarinda track and field's top sprinters Essex, Sidney earn 4 event titles at Corner Track and Field meet The Essex and Sidney track and field teams combined to win four event championships Tuesday at the Corner Conference meet Shenandoah Boys Golf takes 2nd, one stroke behind Kuemper at Hawkeye 10 Tournament The Shenandoah boys golf team placed second and Clarinda fifth Wednesday at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Big night for Clarinda as boys, girls track, boys tennis, golf and girls golf earn wins Thursday's scoreboard includes a full night of track and field, a lot of golf and a tennis dual Watch Now: Related Video CyHawk Talk: Cyclones win recruiting battle vs Iowa, Wisconsin + How to feel about transfer portal additions FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? 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