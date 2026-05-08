FRIDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Bryan Clark May 8, 2026 May 8, 2026 0 Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D v@=7k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$96?2?5@29 `hf rC6DE@? acb \ $2C29 !:4<6?D =65 E96 u:==:6D 2?5 H2D @G6C2== >652=:DE H:E9 2 cck^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 $96?2?5@29 8:C=D 8@=7 E62> 7:?:D965 H:E9 E96 7:G6 =@H6DE D4@C6D :? E96 7:6=5 uC:52J[ 62C?:?8 2 5F2= H:? 2E rC6DE@?]k^AmkAm$2C29 !:4<6?D =65 E96 u:==:6D H:E9 2 cc[ 62C?:?8 >652=:DE 9@?@CD 3J E9C66 DEC@<6D @G6C E62>>2E6 p=2:?2 p?56CD@? 2D E96 u:==:6D 62C?65 2 `hf\acb H:? @G6C E96 !2?E96CD]k^Am People are also reading… Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track Tabor woman wins $30,000 in 'Red Hot 7s' scratch game Essex, Sidney earn 4 event titles at Corner Track and Field meet Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Sidney, Essex track compete at Southwest Valley, Pickens, Rasmussen lead area golfers Event championships from Hennings, Graham lead Shenandoah at Hawkeye 10 Track Sidney Girls Golf makes up half of Corner Conference's all-conference team Fine leads Clarinda Golf at Kuemper Tournament Shenandoah Boys Golf takes 2nd, one stroke behind Kuemper at Hawkeye 10 Tournament Clarinda boys tennis wins fifth straight, Clarinda, Shen golf play in Atlantic After being fired from 4 hospitals, nurse in Shenandoah now accused of stealing meds Watch Dowling, Thompson comment on repeating as Corner Golf champions Dowling, Cowgirls repeat as Corner Tourney Golf champions kAmz6?=6J |4|2?:D A@DE65 2 da 7@C $96?2?5@29 2?5 r2C=6J y@?6D 2?5 z6282? !6E6CD AFE FA >2E49:?8 dcD H:E9 @?6 @7 E96> >2<:?8 FA E96 C6>2:?56C @7 E96 E62> D4@C6]k^AmkAmz6??65J $EC:56C =65 rC6DE@? H:E9 2 dd]k^AmkAm+@6 *@F?8 HC2AA65 FA $96?2?5@29’D =:?6FA H:E9 2 fb]k^AmkAm%96 u:==:6D 4@>A6E6 282:? |@?52J 2E E96 w2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E[ H9:49 E2<6D A=246 2E (9:DA6C:?8 (@@5D :? r@F?4:= q=F77D]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Video interviews with some of Clarinda track and field's top sprinters Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track The Clarinda girls placed third and the boys fourth, combining for three Hawkeye 10 meet championships Thursday Essex, Sidney earn 4 event titles at Corner Track and Field meet The Essex and Sidney track and field teams combined to win four event championships Tuesday at the Corner Conference meet Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Hear from the members of the Shenandoah boys tennis team as they look ahead to, what they expect to be, a big finish. Watch Now: Related Video CyHawk Talk: Cyclones win recruiting battle vs Iowa, Wisconsin + How to feel about transfer portal additions FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About... The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About... Recommended for you